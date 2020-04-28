Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Expected to Reach 1980 Million US$ by the End of 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% During 2019-2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge market is valued at 1330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck Millipore

Pall Corporation

Sartorius Group

3M Company

SUZE (GE)

Sterlitech Corporation

Graver Technologies

Parker Hannifin

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Porvair Filtration Group

Donaldson

BEA Technologies

Critical Process Filtration

EATON

Fuji Film

Global Filter LLC

Wolftechnik

Cobetter

Pureach

Kumar Process

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PP Filter

PES Filter

PTFE Filter

Nylon Filter

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Industry

Other

Table of Contents

1 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge

1.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PP Filter

1.2.3 PES Filter

1.2.4 PTFE Filter

1.2.5 Nylon Filter

1.3 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Water & Wastewater

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Size

1.5.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production

3.4.1 North America Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production

3.5.1 Europe Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Business

7.1 Merck Millipore

7.1.1 Merck Millipore Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Merck Millipore Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Pall Corporation

7.2.1 Pall Corporation Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Pall Corporation Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sartorius Group

7.3.1 Sartorius Group Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sartorius Group Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 3M Company

7.4.1 3M Company Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 3M Company Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SUZE (GE)

7.5.1 SUZE (GE) Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SUZE (GE) Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sterlitech Corporation

7.6.1 Sterlitech Corporation Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sterlitech Corporation Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Graver Technologies

7.7.1 Graver Technologies Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Graver Technologies Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Parker Hannifin

7.8.1 Parker Hannifin Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Parker Hannifin Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Porvair Filtration Group

7.10.1 Porvair Filtration Group Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Porvair Filtration Group Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Donaldson

7.12 BEA Technologies

7.13 Critical Process Filtration

7.14 EATON

7.15 Fuji Film

7.16 Global Filter LLC

7.17 Wolftechnik

7.18 Cobetter

7.19 Pureach

7.20 Kumar Process

8 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge

8.4 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Distributors List

9.3 Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Market Forecast

11.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Pleated Membrane Filter Cartridge Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

