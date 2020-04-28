Polyamideimide Fibers Market 2021: Top Key Players Swicofil and Solvay S.A.

Polyamideimide fibers are one of the most essential fibers in aramid family. Polyamideimide fibers are thermoplastic or thermosetting polymers which have excellent chemical, thermal and mechanical resistance properties. Polyamideimide fibers have properties of both polyamides and polyimides. Polyamideimide fibers are non flammable due to higher double bonds and aromatic structures. Polyamideimide fibers offer higher resistance to abrasion and fire. Polyamideimide fibers have lower thermal conductivity as compared to other aramid fibers. Due to excellent chemical resistance polyamideimide fibers finds applications in chemical plants where there is regular spillage of chemicals. Polyamideimide fibers offer excellent protection against flame and radiant heat. Polyamideimide fibers will not melt and will not form molten droplets. Polyamideimide fibers can be either manufactured through diisocyantes or acid chloride method.

The market for polyamideimide fibers was mainly driven by coatings and molded applications. In coatings industry, polyamideimide fibers are in powder form and half imidized. Polyamideimide fibers are used in magnetic enamels. The wire enamel is manufactured by dissolving it in polyamideimide fibers with solvents. polyamideimide fibers enamel have thermal stability and offer resistance against heat and chemicals. Polyamideimide fibers are used in corrosion resistance and decorative coatings used in industrial applications. Polyamideimide fibers are used in non-stick utensils. In molding industry, polyamideimide fibers are used in manufacturing of gears, bushings, fasteners and seals among others. In gas separation industry, polyamideimide fibers are used in membrane separation technology for gas separation due to its ability to sustain higher temperature levels. In electronics industry, polyamideimide fibers are used in manufacturing of electric motor components and semiconductor fabrications. However, higher prices and environmental regulations is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in next few years to come.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region in polyamideimide fibers market in past few years. Asia Pacific is considered to be one of the fastest growing markets for polyamideimide fibers due to huge demand from molding and coatings industry. China had the highest demand and production for polyamideimide fibers in Asia Pacific region. Southeast Asian countries and Indian subcontinent is expected to have higher demand for polyamideimide fibers in next few years. Asia Pacific was followed by North America. Growing demand from aerospace, electronics and coatings industry has been major factor behind driving the demand for polyamideimide fibers in this region. U.S. had the largest demand and production for polyamideimide fibers in North America. The demand was huge owing to increased molding activities and manufacturing of industrial and water borne coatings. However, regulations regarding polyamideimide fibers are anticipated to hinder the growth in this region. In 2013, Europe had the third largest demand for polyamideimide fibers market. Western European countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK are one of the largest consumers of polyamideimide fibers in this region. Central Europe and Russia is expected to show positive outlook for the polyamideimide fibers market in near future. Rest of the World market is projected to show encouraging view for the polyamideimide fibers market in foreseeable future. Countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Argentina and the Middle East region is expected to exhibit higher demand for polyamideimide fibers in near future.

The market for polyamideimide fibers is highly oligopolistic in nature and is dominated by two or three major players. Some of the key manufacturers in the polyamideimide fibers market are Swicofil and Solvay S.A. among others.