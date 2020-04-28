Polybutadiene By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2019 to 2026

The Exhaustive Study for “Global Polybutadiene Market” is added on Global QYResearch. The report covers the market aspect and its growth forecasts across the coming years. It also includes a review of the key merchants moving in this market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JSR

Kumho

Lanxess

SIBUR

Versalis

LG Chem

Kuraray

Goodyear

Evonik

Taiwan Synthetic Rubber

Shazand Petrochemical Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber Segment by Application

Tire

Polymer Modification

Chemical

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents

Global Polybutadiene Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Polybutadiene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polybutadiene

1.2 Polybutadiene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

1.2.3 Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

1.3 Polybutadiene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polybutadiene Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Tire

1.3.3 Polymer Modification

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Polybutadiene Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polybutadiene Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polybutadiene Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polybutadiene Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polybutadiene Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polybutadiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polybutadiene Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polybutadiene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polybutadiene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polybutadiene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polybutadiene Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polybutadiene Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polybutadiene Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polybutadiene Production

3.4.1 North America Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polybutadiene Production

3.5.1 Europe Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polybutadiene Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polybutadiene Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polybutadiene Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polybutadiene Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polybutadiene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polybutadiene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polybutadiene Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polybutadiene Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polybutadiene Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polybutadiene Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polybutadiene Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polybutadiene Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polybutadiene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polybutadiene Business

7.1 JSR

7.1.1 JSR Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 JSR Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kumho

7.2.1 Kumho Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kumho Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Lanxess

7.3.1 Lanxess Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Lanxess Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SIBUR

7.4.1 SIBUR Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SIBUR Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Versalis

7.5.1 Versalis Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Versalis Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 LG Chem

7.6.1 LG Chem Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 LG Chem Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kuraray

7.7.1 Kuraray Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kuraray Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Goodyear

7.8.1 Goodyear Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Goodyear Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Evonik

7.9.1 Evonik Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Evonik Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber

7.10.1 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Polybutadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polybutadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Polybutadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Shazand Petrochemical

8 Polybutadiene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polybutadiene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polybutadiene

8.4 Polybutadiene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polybutadiene Distributors List

9.3 Polybutadiene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polybutadiene Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polybutadiene Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polybutadiene Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polybutadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polybutadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polybutadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polybutadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polybutadiene Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

