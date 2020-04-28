Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) By Segmentation and Forecasts 2019 to 2026 : Global QYResearch

The Exhaustive Study for “Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market” is added on Global QYResearch. The report covers the market aspect and its growth forecasts across the coming years. It also includes a review of the key merchants moving in this market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BioMatera

Bio-on

Danimer Scientific

TianAn Biologic Materials

Tianjin GreenBio Materials

Yield10 Bioscience

Bluepha

Cardia Bioplastics

CJ CheilJedang

Full Cycle Bioplastics

Kaneka

Newlight Technologies

PHB Industrial

PolyFerm Canada

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

PHA monomers

PHA co-polymers

PHA terpolymers Segment by Application

Packaging

Food services

Bio medical

Agriculture

Others

Table of Contents

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

1.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PHA monomers

1.2.3 PHA co-polymers

1.2.4 PHA terpolymers

1.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Food services

1.3.4 Bio medical

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production

3.4.1 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Business

7.1 BioMatera

7.1.1 BioMatera Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BioMatera Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bio-on

7.2.1 Bio-on Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bio-on Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Danimer Scientific

7.3.1 Danimer Scientific Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Danimer Scientific Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 TianAn Biologic Materials

7.4.1 TianAn Biologic Materials Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 TianAn Biologic Materials Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Tianjin GreenBio Materials

7.5.1 Tianjin GreenBio Materials Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Tianjin GreenBio Materials Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Yield10 Bioscience

7.6.1 Yield10 Bioscience Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Yield10 Bioscience Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bluepha

7.7.1 Bluepha Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bluepha Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cardia Bioplastics

7.8.1 Cardia Bioplastics Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cardia Bioplastics Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 CJ CheilJedang

7.9.1 CJ CheilJedang Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 CJ CheilJedang Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Full Cycle Bioplastics

7.10.1 Full Cycle Bioplastics Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Full Cycle Bioplastics Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Kaneka

7.12 Newlight Technologies

7.13 PHB Industrial

7.14 PolyFerm Canada

7.15 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology

8 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

8.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Distributors List

9.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

