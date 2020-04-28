Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts To 2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Polymer-Coated Fabrics market was valued at USD 17.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

What is Polymer Coated Fabrics?

Polymer coated fabrics are engineered textile materials that consist of textile and polymer coating as substrate. The coating of textile surfaces can be done with more than one type of polymers in order to impart a variety of useful mechanical properties such as elasticity, corrosion resistance, fiber strength, wear resistance to the textile and many more. Polymer coated fabrics are also referred to as technical textiles and have a wide range of applications across various industries such as automobile, aerospace, electronics, military, and others. It is most commonly used in industrial, protective coatings, seating, and others. The increasing demand for high-performance quality materials is contributing to the growth for polymer coated fabrics market.

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Outlook

Increasing concerns of workers’ safety in various industries, rise in safety measures in the transportation sector and strict regulatory requirement driving demand for protective clothing have been driving the global polymer coated fabrics market. While concerns associated with environment and substitutes availability might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Trelleborg AB, Cooley Group Holdings, Inc., Takata Corporation, Spradling International Inc., Sioen Industries NV, Seaman Corporation, Omnovo Solutions Inc., and Continental AG. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Segmentation, by Product

PE Coated Fabrics

Vinyl Coated Fabrics

PU Coated Fabrics

Others

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Segmentation, by Application

Transportation Automobile Aircraft Others

Industrial Oil & Gas Construction Others

Protective Clothing Thermal Protective Clothing Chemical Protective Clothing Others

Roofing, Awning & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

