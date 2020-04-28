Position Sensor Market Company Profiles Analysis by 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Position Sensor Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A position sensor is any device that permits position measurement. It can either be an absolute position sensor or a relative one (displacement sensor). Position sensors can be linear, angular, or multi-axis.

The position sensor market for the automotive application is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. Position sensors play an essential role in many parts of a high-tech or branded automobile. Position sensor finds its application in areas such as the body, powertrains as well as safety of the vehicle. Moreover, the growth of the automotive electronic control systems (ECS) due to the rising importance of safety and driver convenience feature is expected to significantly propel the demand for position sensors, thereby driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the market for automotive applications is witnessing an increasing demand across major regions such as APAC and Europe, thus this market is likely to grow with the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The global Position Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Position Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Position Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

AMS

Honeywell

MTS Systems

Renishaw

TE Connectivity

Vishay Intertechnology

Panasonic

Infineon

Stmicroelectronics

Qualcomm

Allegro Microsystems

Bourns

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain

Hans Turck

Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer

Siko Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Type

Linear Position Sensor

Rotary Position Sensor

By Contact Type

Contact

Non-Contact

By Output

Analog

Digital Segment by Application

Test Equipment

Material Handling

Machine Tools

Motion Systems

Robotics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Position Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Position Sensor

1.2 Position Sensor Segment By Type

1.2.1 Global Position Sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Linear Position Sensor

1.2.3 Rotary Position Sensor

1.3 Position Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Position Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Test Equipment

1.3.3 Material Handling

1.3.4 Machine Tools

1.3.5 Motion Systems

1.3.6 Robotics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Position Sensor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Position Sensor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Position Sensor Market Size

1.5.1 Global Position Sensor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Position Sensor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Position Sensor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Position Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Position Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Position Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Position Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Position Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Position Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Position Sensor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Position Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Position Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Position Sensor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Position Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America Position Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Position Sensor Production

3.5.1 Europe Position Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Position Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Position Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Position Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Position Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Position Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Position Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Position Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Position Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Position Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Position Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Position Sensor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Position Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Position Sensor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Position Sensor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Position Sensor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Position Sensor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Position Sensor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Position Sensor Business

7.1 AMS

7.1.1 AMS Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AMS Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honeywell Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MTS Systems

7.3.1 MTS Systems Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MTS Systems Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Renishaw

7.4.1 Renishaw Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Renishaw Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TE Connectivity

7.5.1 TE Connectivity Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TE Connectivity Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Vishay Intertechnology

7.6.1 Vishay Intertechnology Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Vishay Intertechnology Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Infineon

7.8.1 Infineon Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Infineon Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Stmicroelectronics

7.9.1 Stmicroelectronics Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Stmicroelectronics Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Qualcomm

7.10.1 Qualcomm Position Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Position Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Qualcomm Position Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Allegro Microsystems

7.12 Bourns

7.13 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain

7.14 Hans Turck

7.15 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer

7.16 Siko

8 Position Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Position Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Position Sensor

8.4 Position Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

