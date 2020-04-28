Power Electronics Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Power Electronics Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power.

On the basis of device type, the power ICs led the power electronics market in 2017. Power ICs including PMICs and ASICs are primarily used in high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications.

On the basis of application, the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles across the globe. The global Power Electronics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Power Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon

Texas Instruments

On Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba

NXP Semiconductors

Vishay Intertechnology

Maxim Integrated Products

Semikron

ABB

Hitachi

Analog Devices

ROHM Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

Littelfuse

Microchip Technology

Danfoss Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Device Type

Power Discrete

Power Modules

Power ICs

By Material

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others Segment by Application

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Power Electronics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Electronics

1.2 Power Electronics Segment By Device Type

1.2.1 Global Power Electronics Production Growth Rate Comparison By Device Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power Discrete

1.2.3 Power Modules

1.2.4 Power ICs

1.3 Power Electronics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Power Electronics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 ICT

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Energy & Power

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Power Electronics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Power Electronics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Power Electronics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Power Electronics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Power Electronics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Power Electronics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Power Electronics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Power Electronics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Power Electronics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Power Electronics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Power Electronics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Electronics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Power Electronics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Power Electronics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Power Electronics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Power Electronics Production

3.4.1 North America Power Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Power Electronics Production

3.5.1 Europe Power Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Power Electronics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Power Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Power Electronics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Power Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Power Electronics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Power Electronics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Power Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Power Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Power Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Power Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Power Electronics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Power Electronics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Power Electronics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Power Electronics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Power Electronics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Power Electronics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Power Electronics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Electronics Business

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Texas Instruments

7.2.1 Texas Instruments Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Texas Instruments Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 On Semiconductor

7.3.1 On Semiconductor Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 On Semiconductor Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mitsubishi Electric

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fuji Electric

7.6.1 Fuji Electric Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fuji Electric Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Renesas Electronics

7.7.1 Renesas Electronics Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Renesas Electronics Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Toshiba

7.8.1 Toshiba Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Toshiba Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 NXP Semiconductors

7.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Vishay Intertechnology

7.10.1 Vishay Intertechnology Power Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Power Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Vishay Intertechnology Power Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Maxim Integrated Products

7.12 Semikron

7.13 ABB

7.14 Hitachi

7.15 Analog Devices

7.16 ROHM Semiconductor

7.17 Microsemi Corporation

7.18 Littelfuse

7.19 Microchip Technology

7.20 Danfoss

8 Power Electronics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Power Electronics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Power Electronics

8.4 Power Electronics Industrial Chain Analysis

