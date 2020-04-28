Printed Electronics Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Printed Electronics Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Printed electronics is a set of printing methods, which is used to create electrical devices on different substrates such as plastic, ceramic, and textiles.

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the total market in 2018. This region has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub with robust manufacturing activities in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which is boosting the demand for printed electronics systems in this region. Europe has been the epicenter for the research and development of the printed electronics materials. The global Printed Electronics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Printed Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Printed Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Thin Film Electronics

GSI Technologies

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC)

E Ink

Novacentrix

Enfucell

Molex

YD Ynvisible

T-Ink Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Inkjet

Gravure

Screen

Flexography

Others Segment by Application

Smart Cards

Sensors

Printed Batteries

RFID Tags

OLED

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Printed Electronics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Printed Electronics

1.2 Printed Electronics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Printed Electronics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inkjet

1.2.3 Gravure

1.2.4 Screen

1.2.5 Flexography

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Printed Electronics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Printed Electronics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Cards

1.3.3 Sensors

1.3.4 Printed Batteries

1.3.5 RFID Tags

1.3.6 OLED

1.4 Global Printed Electronics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Printed Electronics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Printed Electronics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Printed Electronics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Printed Electronics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Printed Electronics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Printed Electronics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Printed Electronics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Printed Electronics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Printed Electronics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Printed Electronics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Printed Electronics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Printed Electronics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Printed Electronics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Printed Electronics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Printed Electronics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Printed Electronics Production

3.4.1 North America Printed Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Printed Electronics Production

3.5.1 Europe Printed Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Printed Electronics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Printed Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Printed Electronics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Printed Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Printed Electronics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Printed Electronics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Printed Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Printed Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Printed Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Printed Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Printed Electronics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Printed Electronics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Printed Electronics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Printed Electronics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Printed Electronics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Printed Electronics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Printed Electronics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed Electronics Business

7.1 Thin Film Electronics

7.1.1 Thin Film Electronics Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Thin Film Electronics Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GSI Technologies

7.2.1 GSI Technologies Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GSI Technologies Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC)

7.3.1 Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 E Ink

7.4.1 E Ink Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 E Ink Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Novacentrix

7.5.1 Novacentrix Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Novacentrix Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Enfucell

7.6.1 Enfucell Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Enfucell Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Molex

7.7.1 Molex Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Molex Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 YD Ynvisible

7.8.1 YD Ynvisible Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 YD Ynvisible Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 T-Ink

7.9.1 T-Ink Printed Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Printed Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 T-Ink Printed Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Printed Electronics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Printed Electronics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Printed Electronics

8.4 Printed Electronics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Printed Electronics Distributors List

9.3 Printed Electronics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Printed Electronics Market Forecast

11.1 Global Printed Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Printed Electronics Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Printed Electronics Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Printed Electronics Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Printed Electronics Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Printed Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Printed Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Printed Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Printed Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Printed Electronics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Printed Electronics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Printed Electronics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Printed Electronics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Printed Electronics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Printed Electronics Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Printed Electronics Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

