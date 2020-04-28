PU Films Market 2019 Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast by 2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global PU Films market was valued at USD 405.68 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 787.37 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025.

What is PU Films?

Polyurethane Films are commonly known as Urethane Film. These films usually have application in medical, food and industrial markets due to its properties of overall strength and resistance to moisture, chemicals & abrasion. It is a transparent and elastic film that consists of no plasticizers. PU films are ideal for outdoor applications, medical devices, food contact applications, and surface protection. These films are also available in various hardness and durometers. Growing demand for luxury cars and premium passenger cars have stimulated the PU Films Market.

Global PU Films Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rising demand for passenger vehicles and luxury cars and growing increasing awareness regarding health & hygiene have been driving the global PU films market. On the other hand, the high cost of PU films might hinder the overall market at a global level. Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global PU Films Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global PU Films Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global PU Films Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Altierre Corp., Displaydata Ltd., Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, E Ink Holdings, Inc., Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. and many others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global PU Films Market Segmentation, by Type

• Polyester PU Films

• Polyether PU Films

Global PU Films Market Segmentation, by Function

• Thermoplastic-Based PU Films

• Thermoset-Based PU Films

Global PU Films Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

• Textile & Leisure

o Textile

o Sports & Leisure

• Automotive & Aerospace

o Paint Protection

o Sound Dampening

• Medical

o Wound Care

o Surgical Tools

• Others

Global PU Films Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

