Pulse Flour Market Size, Industry Applications, Share, Growth and Forecasts up to 2016

Pulse flour is prepared from dried, milled pulses such as pea, chickpea, bean, and lentils and it is further refined which has various applications in different food producing companies. Pulses are good sources of following such as proteins, iron, potassium, and high fiber content. It is used in different cuisines and also as an alternative to traditional rice or wheat flour. In order to improve the dough condition and also to increase protein content, pulse flour is used in bakery and snacks industries as pulses are a great source of protein and fiber. Pulse flour is very good for the healthy diet as its consumption helps in improving health and energy attributes.

Growing demand from the bakery & snacks segment followed by growing preference for the vegetarian diet and high protein content in pulse flour has been driving the global pulse flour market. While pulse production fluctuation and unpopular flavors in the market acts a potential restraint for the overall market at a global level.

The “Global Pulse Flour Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Ingredion GmbH, Red River Commodities, Inc., Globeways Canada, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Woodland Foods. Ltd., King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., and Tata Chemicals Limited. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

