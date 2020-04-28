Rapid Advancements In Global Power and Hand Tools Market Along With The Study Of Regional Markets, 2017 – 2025
The Power and Hand Tools market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power and Hand Tools.
This report presents the worldwide Power and Hand Tools market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Actuant Corporation
AIMCO Corporation
Allied Trade Group (ATG) Stores
Alltrade Tools LLC
AMES Companies
Ancor
Apex Tool Group LLC
Atlas Copco AB
Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker
Bosch (Robert) GmbH
Channellock Incorporated
Chervon Holdings Limited
Chicago Pneumatic Tool
Danaher Corporation
Daniels Manufacturing Corporation
Del City Wire
DEPRAG-Schulz GmbH and Company
DeWALT Industrial Tools
E&R Industrial
Power and Hand Tools Breakdown Data by Type
Power tools: (drill machine, circular saw, crusher, heat gun, disc sander, jackhammer, angle grinder, nail gun, wall chaser and wood router)
Hand Tools: (hammers, garden forks, rakes, secateurs, spanners, screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, clamps, hook cutter, plumbing tools and chisels)
Other
Power and Hand Tools Breakdown Data by Application
Construction industry
Manufacturing industry
Technical services and maintenance industry
Power and Hand Tools Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Power and Hand Tools Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Power and Hand Tools status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Power and Hand Tools manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power and Hand Tools :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Power and Hand Tools market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.