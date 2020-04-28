Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Rapid Advancements In Global Power and Hand Tools Market Along With The Study Of Regional Markets, 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The Power and Hand Tools market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power and Hand Tools.

This report presents the worldwide Power and Hand Tools market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Actuant Corporation

AIMCO Corporation

Allied Trade Group (ATG) Stores

Alltrade Tools LLC

AMES Companies

Ancor

Apex Tool Group LLC

Atlas Copco AB

Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch (Robert) GmbH

Channellock Incorporated

Chervon Holdings Limited

Chicago Pneumatic Tool

Danaher Corporation

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation

Del City Wire

DEPRAG-Schulz GmbH and Company

DeWALT Industrial Tools

E&R Industrial

Power and Hand Tools Breakdown Data by Type

Power tools: (drill machine, circular saw, crusher, heat gun, disc sander, jackhammer, angle grinder, nail gun, wall chaser and wood router)

Hand Tools: (hammers, garden forks, rakes, secateurs, spanners, screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, clamps, hook cutter, plumbing tools and chisels)

Other

Power and Hand Tools Breakdown Data by Application

Construction industry

Manufacturing industry

Technical services and maintenance industry

Power and Hand Tools Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Power and Hand Tools Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Power and Hand Tools status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Power and Hand Tools manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power and Hand Tools :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Power and Hand Tools market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.