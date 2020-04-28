Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Outlook 2019 – Global Opportunity, Growth Analysis, & Present Situation Analysis

This report studies the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market, RTLS has a record of the players and their exact movements on the playing field. This innovative technology also brings a number of advantages to the customers of sports and entertainment centers (such as those which provide go-karts or laser games) mainly because the safety and customer experience increases.

RTLS-enabled wearable sports devices are primarily used in sports analytics. The technology and software that is used in smart wearable devices aids in critical decision-making process in several games and sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and golf. These devices are also used to track various activities of players such as speed, distance covered, and breathing and heart rates. And it can provide feedback on indicators such as distance and speed, as well as fatigue and injury risk levels Also, these devices can be used to monitor the fitness and performance activities of players.

In this study, the market for the Real Time Location Systems in Sports consumption divided into six geographic regions. QYResearch analysts estimate that North America is to lead the global market for Real Time Location Systems in Sports during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market in North America. This region accounted for a market share of nearly 51.78 % in 2017 and is followed by the Europe. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to growing awareness leading to high adoption of RTLS. The increasing innovation in technology and decreasing price combined with awareness regarding the capabilities of RTLS are set to propel and adoption. In the other region, the significantly raise awareness regarding RTLS as these devices will be utilized by a number of world cup teams to aid player performance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market will register a 39.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2050 million by 2024, from US$ 280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software & Service

Segmentation by application:

Off Field Training

On Field Tracking

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Catapult Sports

Zebra Technologies

Statsports

ChyronHego Corporation

Quuppa

EXELIO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) by Players

Chapter Four: Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

