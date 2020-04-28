Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2019 Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast by 2025

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging market was valued at USD 211.61 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 327.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Rigid Plastic Packaging?

Rigid plastic packaging is a type of packaging technique that involves the usage of plastic material. A rigid plastic material can be defined as the material that exhibits no elastic deformation and perfect plastic deformation. Rigid plastic packaging comprises of cups, bottles, closures, pots, and cans. Benefits offered by rigid plastic packaging are durability, cost, longevity, absorption of flavors and lightweight. It has a wide range of applications in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care etc. Growing awareness among the consumer regarding packaged goods contributes to the growth of rigid plastic packaging market

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Overview

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. Growing demand from the food & beverage packaging industry, a shift in consumer’s habits towards packaged food and rising demand for biodegradable rigid plastic packaging is driving the global rigid plastic packaging market. On the other hand, stringent regulations, environmental concerns and high competition from flexible plastic packaging flexible plastic packaging might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as 3M, ES Plastic, ALPLA, Alto, Amcor, Bemis, Anchor Packaging, APPE, Berry Plastics, Binggrae, Faerch Plast, Dow Chemical, DS Smith, Etimex Primary Packaging, and Graham Packaging Company.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation, by Raw Material

• Bioplastics

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (Pp)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polystyrene (Ps)

• Others

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation, by Type

• Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Type

• Trays

• Tubs, Cups, and Pots

• Bottles & Jars

• Rigid Bulk Products

• Others

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation, by Production Process

• Extrusion

• Injection Molding

• Blow Molding

• Thermoforming

• Others

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation, by Application

• Food

• Cosmetics & Toiletries

• Industrial

• Beverages

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

