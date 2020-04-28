Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Outlook, Opportunity & Demand Analysis, Feminine hygiene, Present Situation Analysis & Forecast 2019 to 2024

A sanitary napkin, sanitary towel, sanitary pad, menstrual pad, or pad is an absorbent item worn by women while menstruating, recovering from vaginal surgery, for lochia (post-birth bleeding), after an abortion, or in any other situation where it is necessary to absorb a flow of blood from the vagina.

This report studies the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market, only covers the Disposable Sanitary Napkin, and not covers the Cloth Sanitary Napkin.In the last several years, global market of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.61% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is nearly 20.97 Billion USD; the actual sales are about 256303 M Unit.

The classification of sanitary napkin for feminine care includes daily use and night use, and the proportion of sanitary napkin for feminine care for daily use in 2017 is about 69%.

Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is widely purchased in supermarket, convenience store, online sales and others. The most proportion of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care is purchased in supermarket, and the proportion in 2017 is about 58.7%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 29200 million by 2024, from US$ 21000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Daily Use

Night Use

Segmentation by application:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm

Hengan

Johnson & Johnson

Essity

Kingdom Healthcare

Kao Corporation

Jieling

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Elleair

KleanNara

Ontex International

Corman SpA

Bjbest

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care by Players

Chapter Four: Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Sanitary Napkin for Feminine Care Market Forecast

