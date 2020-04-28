Sodium Fluoride Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2026

Sodium fluoride can be defined as a commonly used chemical compound for medication purpose. It is an inorganic salt of the combination of sodium and fluorine. It is generally colorless in nature having solid crystalline shape. Sodium fluoride is usually employed as a source of fluoride ions in applications such as toothpaste and other dental care products, water treatment, insecticide & pesticide, pharmaceuticals, preservatives, reagents, and glass etching. Sodium fluoride is primarily used to prevent tooth decay in children older than six months, especially in areas where the content of fluoride is low in drinking water.

Sodium fluoride is toxic inorganic chemical due to its fluoride content it may cause fluoride poisoning in case of overdosage. Common health disorders include general weakness, stomach pain, irritation, vomiting, appetite loss, nausea, ulcers, cardiac arrhythmia, hypocalcemia, nervous system disorders, dental fluorosis, and skeletal fluorosis. In rare cases, it may lead to osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Sodium fluoride is an ionic compound, which when dissolved, gives separate Na+ and F ions. Akin to sodium chloride, it crystallizes in a cube where both Na+ and F− occupy octahedral coordination sites. Sodium fluoride is produced by neutralizing hydrofluoric acid or hexafluorosilicic acid, which are the byproducts of fluorapatite. Fluorapatite is produced from phosphate rock during the production of superphosphate fertilizer. Neutralizing agents generally include sodium hydroxide and sodium carbonate.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into dental products, water treatment, insecticides & pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and others (including reagent, pH controller, glass etchant, and preservatives). Sodium fluoride is primarily used as the basic ingredient in toothpastes and dental care products. In water treatment application, sodium fluoride is used as an anticoagulant agent in industrial as well as municipal waste water treatment. It is also used as a reagent in the manufacturing of fluorocarbons in addition to a variety of chemicals. It is widely used for synthesis and extraction of several metals and metal products in the metallurgy industry. The sodium fluoride market is driven by the rise in demand in water treatment applications and personal care products, especially toothpaste and dental care products. However, increase in awareness about the harmful effects of fluoride poisoning is the major restraint of the sodium fluoride market.

In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific holds the largest share in terms of consumption of sodium fluoride. Demand for sodium fluoride has increased due to the high sales of toothpaste and dental care products in the region. Growth in the population is also a major driver of the sodium fluoride market in Asia Pacific. Other countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan are the key consumers of sodium fluoride for waste water treatment, metallurgy, and chemical applications. North America is another major consumer of sodium fluoride, especially in dental care and waste water treatment applications. Other major countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa also account for significant share of the market. The market in Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than that in other regions in the near future.

Key players operating in the sodium fluoride market include Solvay, Prayon, Honeywell, ORICA Chemicals, Merck KGaA, Crystran, Hunan Guangcheng Chemical Industry Development Co. Ltd, Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp., Fluorochemicals, Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co. Ltd (DFD), American Elements, Avantor, Jay Intermediates and Chemicals, Shandong Xingfu New Material Co., Ltd., and Anron Chemical Co. Thus, the sodium fluoride market experiences intense competition.