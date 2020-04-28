Sports Drug Testing Market Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Drug abuse occurs in at most levels of competition and in all sports which leads to serious health problems. Drugs tend to cause addiction and are used as performance-enhancing substances. The growth of sports drug testing market is primarily due to the increase in drug usage in sports which are used as performance-enhancing substances. Thus, drug abuse in sports needs to be controlled and monitored and the evaluation can be done using sports drug testing devices.

Associations like WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) uses the sports drug testing devices to measure and evaluate the sports athletes whether any steroids are consumed before or during the tournament. The main driving factor for the growth of sports drug testing market is stringent rules by the government regarding the intake of several harmful drugs. The sports drug testing market is also expected to grow due to the rising adoption rate of the sports drug testing systems by the government and sports agencies. However, some factors hampering the sports drug testing market growth over the forecast period due to the lack of skilled technicians and lesser accuracy of the sports drug testing devices.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8599

Sports Drug Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing awareness regarding sports drug testing devices is the major factors to the increased adoption rate of sports drug testing devices. Moreover, many sports agencies have banned the use of performance-enhancing drugs and have very strict penalties for people caught using them. These changes will drive the growth of sports drug testing market. However, availability of low-cost sports drug testing devices alternative and the high cost of the sports drug testing devices may hinder the growth of the sports drug testing market during the forecast period.

Sports Drug Testing Market: Segmentation

The global sports drug testing market is segmented by product type, sample type, end user and region:

Sports drug testing market is segmented by product type Equipment Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Alcohol Breath Analyzers Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Assay kits Sample Collection Cups Others

Sports drug testing market is segmented by sample type Urine Blood Oral Fluid Breath Hair Others

Sports drug testing market is segmented by end user Hospitals Government departments Drug rehabilitation centers Pain management centers Drug testing laboratories Others



Sports Drug Testing Market: Overview

Sports drug testing market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Prevention of drug abuse in sports is necessary to inhibit athletes from serious health risks and to ensure drug-free and fair competition among all sportspersons. The core document by the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) explained anti-doping rules, policies, and regulations among public authorities and within sports organizations around the world. It also provided the detail lists of prohibited methods and substance, rules to protect athletes’ privacy and the regulations for sports drug testing.

Sports Drug Testing Market: Regional Outlook

The global sports drug testing market is segmented based on geography into eight regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold maximum market share in the global sports drug testing market owing to the strict rules and penalty for an athlete for the use of drug in sports. The Asia Pacific sports drug testing market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace with the maximum CAGR over the forecast period due to increases drug abuse cases and less stringent laws for drug consumption.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8599

Sports Drug Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sports drug testing market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, JMB Enterprises Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Alere, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Pz Cormay, Idexx Laboratories and others.