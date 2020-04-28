Synthetic Monitoring Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2025

Synthetic monitoring market is growing significantly due to increasing site monitoring services and end to end performance services. Usage of Synthetic monitoring help users in testing web, non-web, mobile, streaming and other cloud based applications before production to ensure performance.

Synthetic monitoring which is also called as proactive monitoring are used to create behavioral scripts to stimulate the steps which end-user will take on website. This is done with the help of web browser emulations.

Synthetic monitoring is used to measure service level agreement, to understand the performance impact of third parties, benchmarking the performance, quantifying the performance and to attain mature APM competencies.

Synthetic Monitoring Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of modern technologies such as software as a service, and other used for used for monitoring static backend systems. Synthetic monitoring is used at various stages of application development such as launch of new application, or website to third party component updates. Moreover, with the rising demand for rich user experience, companies are using synthetic monitoring for providing rich user experience on third party components such as web analytics, social networking, search engine optimization and others.

The key challenge for Synthetic monitoring is to implement or to manage its solution. It is quite challenging to manage synthetic monitoring solutions due to high cost of implementation, false positives and incorrect alerts, lack of real-time monitoring, difficulty for post implementation management and emulator based monitoring.

Key Contracts:

In May 2016, iTrinegy, an application risk management provider has entered into the partnership with Tricentis. This partnership will help iTrinegy in providing joint market solution for enterprises to test mobile app behavior and network deployment cycle.

In March 2016, Rigor, a synthetic monitoring solution provider has entered into the partnership with Soasta, Real user monitoring technology provider. This partnership will allow Rigor to integrate with Soasta’s digital performance monitoring and optimization platform with their mPulse product.

In Synthetic monitoring market there are many vendors some of them are Dell, Dynatrace, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, Riverbed technology, CA technology and others

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for synthetic monitoring market due to high adoption of digital technologies among individual. The adoption of software as a service model platform is also impacting the market for synthetic monitoring in a positive manner. Companies such as IBM is also working towards the development of synthetic monitoring platforms with the partnerships and acquisitions in this market to enhance market opportunities.

In Europe region, the market for synthetic monitoring is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for testing mobile base apps and monitoring website.