Summary

Latest Research Report on “Ophthalmic Drugs Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Description

Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The report contains an in-depth analysis Ophthalmic Drugs Market Key Players: Novartis AG, Pfizer, Allergan Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Akron Inc., and Johnson & Johnson are the key players in the market. Shire Plc, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Bayer AG, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, and Sun Pharmaceuticals are the companies to watch for.

Overview:

Ophthalmic drugs are widely used for the treatment of eye disorders bsuch as glaucoma, conjunctivitis, cataract, dry eyes, diabetic retinopathy, and others. Development of innovative ophthalmic drug delivery methods has aided the drug manufacturers in developing effective and advanced therapeutic tactics. American Academy of Ophthalmology has stated that, nearly 11 million individuals in the US are currectly suffering with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), while almost 10% of that population have wet AMD. Such inclinations in eye ailments worldwide contribute to the development of the ophthalmic drugs market.

The other significant aspects that help in the improvement the market are high pervasiveness of glaucoma globally and intensification in evolution in the development of combination drugs for the glaucoma. Additionally, the changing aspects in the demography worldwide are driving the growth of the market. Nevertheless, hazard of side effects related to opthalmic drugs and loss of patent for blockbuster drugs are hampering the market growth.

Get Sample for Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/167243

Market Analysis:

The “global ophthalmic drugs market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global ophthalmic drugs market is analyzed based on indication type and regions.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounts for the largest share of the ophthalmic drugs market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America alone occupies more than 35% of the market, with a significant contribution from the US to the market growth.

Indication Type Analysis:

Based on the Indication type, the market is segmented into dry eyes, glaucoma, eye infection/inflammation, retinal disorders, and others. The market is dominated by retinal disorders and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment. However, glaucoma is the second largest segment, owing to the high prevalence of diseases and lack of awareness among the people.

Brief about Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/the-global-ophthalmic-drugs-market

Competitive Analysis:

In future, several blockbuster drugs that have dominated the morated, are expected to lose their patents. The patents of successful products accounted for over $6 billion. . The loss of patent is the most important aspect imposing major threat to the leaders in the ophthalmic drugs market., Lupin Pharmaceuticals received US FDA approval on February 2015, for its bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.03%, the generic version of Lumigan. This affected the Allergan’s market. Formycon AG, a german biosimilars developing companyis currently developing biosimilar for Eylea by Regeneron Pharmaceutical’s. Allergan, meanwhile, is under the threat from Akorn, which is developing a generic version of Restasis. The release of such product is likely to generate an strong burden on the market players.

Benefits:

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of ophthalmic drugs in

various regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Industry Outlook 12

2 Report Outline 18

3 Market Snapshot 21

4 Market Outline 27

5 Market Characteristics 20

5.1 Market Dynamics 31

5.1.1 Drivers 31

5.1.1.1 Increasing prevalence of eye diseases 31

5.1.1.2 Increasing prevalence of cataract 32

5.1.1.3 Increasing aging population 33

5.1.2 Opportunities 33

5.1.2.1 Increasing mergers & acquisitions 33

5.1.3 Restraints 34

5.1.3.1 Complex drug development process 34

5.1.3.2 Loss of patent for blockbuster drugs 34

5.2 DRO – Impact Analysis 34

5.3 Key Stakeholders 35

6 Indication: Market Size and Analysis 37

7 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 44

8 Competitive Landscape 52

9 Vendor Profiles 54

10 Companies to Watch for 75

Place Purchase order for Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/167243

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

100 Church street, 8th floor,

Manhattan, New york, 10007

Phone No: +1 (646) 434-7969

Email: [email protected]