The Identity Theft Protection Services Market Is Growing At an Exponential Rate in Upcoming Years

Identity theft is a crime, a type of fraud in which an imposter steals individual information of another person (or a company) and uses it by pretending to be someone else in order to gain some benefit (e.g. money or goods). An identity theft can cause a victim both a financial and emotional damage and also a waste of time and energy needed to avoid consequences of the fraud.

It’s a highly competitive business market. The players may provide products and services comparable or superior, or at lower prices, adapt more quickly to evolving industry trends or changing market requirements, increase their emphasis on products and services, enter the markets. Any of these factors could reduce the player’s market share or decrease the player’s revenue.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Identity Theft Protection Services market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17600 million by 2024, from US$ 6650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Identity Theft Protection Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity Theft Protection Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Identity Theft Protection Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Credit Card Fraud

Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

Bank Fraud

Segmentation by application:

Consumer

Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LifeLock (Symantec)

Experian

Equifax

TransUnion

FICO

Affinion

LexisNexis

Intersections

CSID

AllClear ID

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Identity Theft Protection Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Identity Theft Protection Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Identity Theft Protection Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Identity Theft Protection Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Identity Theft Protection Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Identity Theft Protection Services by Players

Chapter Four: Identity Theft Protection Services by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

