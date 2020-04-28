Thyristor Market Key Manufacturers, Scope and Business Outlook 2019

The new research from Global QYResearch on Thyristor Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Thyristors are solid-state switches. They are power semiconductor devices that involve the use of high currents and voltages. The four-layer silicon semiconductor controls the flow of electric current, switches high voltages, and protects electronic devices from damaging voltage transients. Thyristors are very useful for the long-distance transmission of electricity.

Short term opportunities such as increasing demand from consumer electronics sector, growing demand for deployment of low carbon emission power system, and the deployment of smart grid will boost the thyristor market in the near future. The global Thyristor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thyristor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thyristor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Infineon

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

Fairchild Semiconductor

Hitachi

Semikron International

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Reverse conducting thyristor

Photothyristors

Others Segment by Application

Power

Motor Control

Light Dimmer

Pressure Control System

Liquid Level Regulator

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Thyristor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thyristor

1.2 Thyristor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thyristor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Reverse conducting thyristor

1.2.3 Photothyristors

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Thyristor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thyristor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Power

1.3.3 Motor Control

1.3.4 Light Dimmer

1.3.5 Pressure Control System

1.3.6 Liquid Level Regulator

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Thyristor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Thyristor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Thyristor Market Size

1.5.1 Global Thyristor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Thyristor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Thyristor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thyristor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Thyristor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Thyristor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Thyristor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Thyristor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thyristor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Thyristor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thyristor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Thyristor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Thyristor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Thyristor Production

3.4.1 North America Thyristor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Thyristor Production

3.5.1 Europe Thyristor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Thyristor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Thyristor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Thyristor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Thyristor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Thyristor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thyristor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Thyristor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thyristor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Thyristor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Thyristor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thyristor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Thyristor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Thyristor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Thyristor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Thyristor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Thyristor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Thyristor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thyristor Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Infineon

7.2.1 Infineon Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Infineon Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi Electric

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ON Semiconductor

7.4.1 ON Semiconductor Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ON Semiconductor Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fairchild Semiconductor

7.5.1 Fairchild Semiconductor Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fairchild Semiconductor Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hitachi

7.6.1 Hitachi Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hitachi Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Semikron International

7.7.1 Semikron International Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Semikron International Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 STMicroelectronics

7.8.1 STMicroelectronics Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 STMicroelectronics Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Toshiba

7.9.1 Toshiba Thyristor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Thyristor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Toshiba Thyristor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Thyristor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thyristor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thyristor

8.4 Thyristor Industrial Chain Analysis

