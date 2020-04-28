Vehicle Camera Market Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2023

With the growing dependence on video surveillance for safety purposes, the demand for vehicle cameras is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth of the global vehicle camera market is driven by the constantly increasing population and advancements in complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors used in automotive cameras. The changing focus of manufacturers towards replacement of side view mirrors with cameras is another factor behind the growth of the global market.

Vehicle cameras are a part of the automotive safety plans and regulations, towards which most of the nations are focused for implementation. In terms of production and sales of automotive vehicles, the passenger car segment holds the largest market share. In 2014, North America accounted for the largest share in the global vehicle camera market, due to high production volume of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles with the growing influence of New Car Assessment Program in this region.

The inclination of insurance companies and government towards the installation of vehicle cameras is also driving the growth of the global vehicle camera market. This is due to the fact that video recordings from the cameras of vehicles help insurance companies to block false claims. The growing partnerships with vehicle manufacturers to develop vehicle camera with superior features, such as night vision is expected to boost the growth of the market for vehicle cameras in the near future. However, the government restriction on vehicle cameras in several countries of Europe is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Qrontech Co. Ltd., Ficosa International S.A., KYOCERA Corporation, Transcend Information Inc., Valeo Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd. are some of the major competitors in the global vehicle camera market.

