Video Surveillance Storage Market Growth Analysis 2019- 2025

The new research from Global QYResearch on Video Surveillance Storage Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The emerging need for safety and security is increasing the demand for video surveillance systems. Similarly, there is a need for upgradation for storage capacity in the video surveillance data storage. Video surveillance storage refers to the process of storing data generated by the surveillance cameras. This real-time data gets stored for a period of time on the storage devices that can be retrieved for analysis of any event or acts as an evidence for a situation. Hence, video surveillance storage plays an important role in the overall security system by helping individuals store crucial information and video feeds.

The BFSI sector is estimated to have the largest market size.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018. The global Video Surveillance Storage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Video Surveillance Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Video Surveillance Storage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco

Dell EMC

Hitachi

Seagate Technology

NetApp

Bosch

Honeywell

Avigilon

Huawei

Quantum Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Segment by Application

Government and Defense

Education

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Utilities

Healthcare

Home Security

Others

