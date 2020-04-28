Virtual power plant market is projected to reach $5,510.2 million by 2023 | Top Key Players-Enbala, AutoGrid, Sunverge Energy, Inc., AGL Energy, Limejump, EnerNOC, ENGIE Storage, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

The global virtual power plant market is estimated to account for $1,975.1 million in 2017, and is projected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. Increasing capacity of renewable power projects across major countries of the globe is driving the growth of the market.

Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/virtual-power-plant-market/report-sample

Virtual power plant refers to an integrated system consisting of centralized control system connected to power generating, distributing, and transmitting units which regulate, optimize, and manage the supply of electricity from distributed power generating sources to the consumers.

Get the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/virtual-power-plant-market

Demand response has been recording the highest share in the virtual power plant market, due to its lower development cost and higher operational efficiency. The technology also offers incentives to customers in the form of lower electricity bills in case the customers alter their electricity consumption during peak hours.

North America is expected to be the largest market for virtual power plants

Globally, North America has been leading the global virtual power plant market in terms of value, with an estimated share of more than 40% in 2017. The U.S. and Canada are focusing more on the promotion of clean energy sources including wind, solar, and other renewable sources of electricity. Also, these countries are investing in the upgradation of power evacuation infrastructure through innovative technological solutions such as smart grids. The ongoing addition of renewable power projects along with the development of smart grids are likely to boost the virtual power plant market in North America.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=virtual-power-plant-market

Growing capacity of renewable power projects is expected to drive the market growth

Renewable energy is growing at a rapid pace as majority of nations across the world are moving away from conventional sources of energy as they have limited reserves. Majority of nations are investing heavily in renewable power projects in order to increase the share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix. For instance, China plans to produce 150-200 GW of solar power by the end of 2020. The growth of renewable power projects, particularly distributed energy resources, will require advanced power evacuation infrastructure in order to ensure reliable supply of electricity, which in turn would call for greater construction of these plants. Thus, the growing need for effective utilization of renewable power projects is expected to encourage the growth of the virtual power plant market.

GLOBAL VIRTUAL POWER PLANT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Demand Response

Supply Side

Mixed Asset

By Consumer

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Electric Vehicles

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

About Company:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com