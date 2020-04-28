Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Outlook, Industry Analysis Report On Nutreco, Vitablend Nederland, Mirpain Gida, Gross Margin And Other
The global vitamin & mineral premixes market is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2025, from USD 6.93 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The vitamin and mineral premixes are designed to provide nutritional needs to the livestock. These premixes preparation need special care to animal needs and to the various changes arising due to genetic lines, and adaptation to the needs of the market. The vitamin and mineral premixes has its major application in functional and fortified foods. This food can be considered to be whole, fortified, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, when they are consumed at efficacious levels as part of a varied diet on a regular basis. Some of the major players operating in the global vitamin & mineral premixes market are –
- DSM
- Corbion
- Glanbia
- Vitablend Nederland
- Sternvitamin
- 6 Watson Inc.
- The Wright Group
- Zagro Asia Ltd.
- Nutreco
- Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation
- Burkmann Industries, Inc
- Bar-Magen Ltd
- Gross Margin
- Coalescence, LLC
- Hexagon Nutrition
- Mirpain Gida San. ve Tic. A.S.
- Prinova Europe Ltd
- AQC Chem Lab (P) Ltd
- Bio-Organics Nutrient Systems Ltd
- Ufuk Kimya Ilac San
- Ltd.Stl
- more
The global vitamin & mineral premixes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods
- Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products
- Growth in compound feed consumption
- Customizability and specificity to individual customer requirements
- Convenience in usage as a single ingredient instead of multiple ingredients
- High costs involved in R&D activities
- Higher costs of fortified and enriched products
- Stringent & time-consuming regulatory policies for fortification of feed
Market Segmentation: Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market
- The global vitamin & mineral premixes market is segmented based on
- Type
- Application
- Form
- Functionality
- Brand
- Geographical segments
- Based on application, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is segmented into
- Feed
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
- The food & beverages, segment is further sub segmented into
- Bakery Products
- Beverages
- Dairy Products
- Cereals And Others
- The healthcare segment is further sub segmented into nutritional products and dietary supplements.
- On the type of source, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into vitamin & mineral combinations, vitamins, and mineral.
- On the basis of form process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into powder form and liquid form.
- On the basis of functionality process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into bone health, skin health, energy, immunity, digestion and others.
- On the basis of brand process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into nutrivan, sternvit, fortitech, superblend, vitaboost10, anavite, quali, vitamix.
- Based on geography, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
