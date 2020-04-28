Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Application, Share, Qualitative Research and Competitive Strategy Analysis till 2019-2025

According to Verified Market intelligence, the global water treatment chemicals market was valued at USD 42.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 67.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

There are various chemicals used for water purification such as chlorine, iodine, and other oxidizing agents. However, there are various subcategories of chlorine and other oxidizing agents which are involved in the purification process. This suggests that with growing diversification the market for global water treatment chemicals will also increase owing to the stringent regulations laid out by the government authorities regarding clean water and clean environment.

Growing demand for water chemical market and sustainability required for water quality check are two potential drivers for the global water treatment chemicals market. Apart from these, alternative water treatment technologies might hamper the overall growth rate of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

BASF SE Ecolab Inc. Kemira OYJ Akzo Nobel N.V. Solenis LLC Baker Hughes Incorporated Lonza Suez S.A. Snf Floerger The DOW Chemical Company

