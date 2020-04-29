30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2015–2025

Centrifugal water pumps account for more than 50% share of the overall pumps market and are widely used in number of small and large scale industrial applications, such as power, waste water treatment and chemicals. The use of centrifugal water pumps for domestic and agriculture purposes makes them even more attractive.

In addition, need for new water sources is expected to lead to a rise in the sales of centrifugal water pumps that carry enhanced capacity and efficiency needed for agriculture and domestic applications. Increasing cost of energy and growing environmental awareness among end-users are likely to drive the demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient centrifugal water pumps over the forecast period.

In this report, the below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market in Egypt is segmented on the basis of pump type, end-user application and capacity. Pumps within a capacity range of 0.5 to 30 HP are considered in this study. By pump type, the market is segmented into monobloc pumps, mini-pumps and submersible pumps. Meanwhile, by end-user application, the market is segmented into industrial, agriculture and domestic applications.

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue, in order to reach US$ 37.1 million by the end of 2020. In terms of volume, the below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market in Egypt is expected to rise from 55,537 units to 72,530 units by the end of 2020.

Market Value and Forecast

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing investment in housing construction, infrastructure development, expansion of water supply network and increase in the agriculture initiative activities. The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market in Egypt is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 8 million between 2014 and 2020.

Segmentation, by Product Type

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt is segmented on the basis of product type into monobloc pumps, mini pumps and submersible pumps. The submersible pumps are preferred widely for industrial and domestic applications.

However, the monobloc pumps segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In Egypt, submersible pumps are widely preferred for agriculture applications and thereby, the segment accounts for more than 50% share of the overall market in terms of revenue.

Segmentation, by Application

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market in Egypt is segmented into three major applications, namely industrial, agriculture and domestic. The domestic application segment currently accounts for more than 40% share of the overall below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt in terms of revenue, and is estimated to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, among the three applications, the industrial application segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue.

Segmentation, by Capacity

The below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps market in Egypt has been segmented in terms of capacity, from 0.5 HP (minimum) to 30 HP (maximum), for all the three types of the mentioned pump types. Among all the product capacities, the 25-30 HP pumps are most widely preferred. As far as the monobloc and submersible pumps are concerned, the 25-30 HP pumps find wider applications, whereas the 1-2 HP pumps account for more than 50% share of the overall mini pumps segment.

Key Players

Major players in the below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market in Egypt include Grundfos, KSB Pumps Ltd., Xylem Inc., Wilo SE, Flowserve Corporation, Calpeda S.p.A, and Omega Egypt Co. The centrifugal water pump industry in Egypt is largely consolidated, as the regional and local players hold a collective revenue share of 70% of the total centrifugal water pump market in the country. Grundfos accounts for largest share in the centrifugal water pump market, followed by KSB Pumps Egypt and Wilo SE.

