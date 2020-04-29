Agricultural Crop Insurance Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

Agricultural Crop insurance is purchased by agricultural producers, including farmers, ranchers, and others to protect themselves against either the loss of their crops due to natural disasters, such as hail, drought, and floods, or the loss of Premiums due to declines in the prices of agricultural commodities.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Agricultural Crop Insurance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The main types of Agricultural Crop Insurance are: MPCI and Hail. MPCI enjoyed the largest proportion in global market, accounting for over 87%.

Geographically, the global Agricultural Crop Insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market, its premiums of global market exceeds 51% in 2017.

Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Crop Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Crop Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Corp Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.

The worldwide market for Agricultural Crop Insurance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 34000 million US$ in 2023, from 26300 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb, QBE, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Prudential, XL Catlin, Everest Re Group, Endurance Specialty, CUNA Mutual, Agriculture Insurance Company of India, Tokio Marine, CGB Diversified Services, Farmers Mutual Hail, Archer Daniels Midland, ICICI Lombard

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MPCI

Hail

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Digital & Direct Channel

Bancassurance

Agencies

Brokers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market.

Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural Crop Insurance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Agricultural Crop Insurance, with sales, revenue, and price of Agricultural Crop Insurance, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Agricultural Crop Insurance, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Agricultural Crop Insurance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural Crop Insurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Agricultural Crop Insurance Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 MPCI

1.2.2 Hail

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Digital & Direct Channel

1.3.2 Bancassurance

1.3.3 Agencies

1.3.4 Brokers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

