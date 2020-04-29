Airborne LiDAR Market Soaring at 16.4% CAGR During the Period 2018 – 2025

Airborne LiDAR system is a mapping technology that uses a laser beam to measure the distance from an aircraft to the earth’s surface by utilizing onboard GPS and inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors to determine the geospatial location of terrestrial objects and their features with high precision.

Airborne LiDAR systems are widely used in forestry management & planning, flood modeling, urban/city modeling, pollution modeling, coastline management, transport planning, and cellular network planning. A recent trend to collect higher point densities by flying lower and slower to collect multiple data sets is widely adopted in the industry. Scientists reported that by utilizing this method, the system is able to measure the ground with 5‐20 or even up to 40 points per square meter. This method is expected to provide accurate and precise mapping of the object and is widely employed for topographic surveys globally. Accuracy of airborne LiDAR systems in the past few years has been enhanced due to the latest advancements in LiDAR sensors.

Rise in the adoption rate of aerial LiDAR technology globally was observed due to the growth of defense & aerospace and technological advancements in forestry & agriculture applications. In airborne application, LiDAR technology provides exceptional advantages over RADAR technology such as improved accuracy, real-time mapping ability, and better visualization, which collectively drive the global airborne LiDAR market. Moreover, traditional specifications of airborne LiDAR systems are able to measure only one pulse per square meter point density. Furthermore, advancement in the traditional aerial systems along with the multi-pulse technique in aerial LiDAR systems further supplements the growth of the market. However, various Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations on drones restrain the growth of airborne LiDAR market.

In the year 2017, North America accounted for the highest market share of the global airborne LiDAR market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented into lasers, inertial navigation systems, cameras, GPS/GNSS receivers, and microelectromechanical systems. Based on application, the market is divided into corridor mapping, seismology, exploration & detection, and others. Based on end user, it is categorized into defense & aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry & agriculture, mining industry, and transportation.

The key players operating in this market include Teledyne Technologies, Saab Group, Airborne Imaging, Leica Geosystems, Faro Technologies, Inc., Flir Systems, Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Merrick & Company, Firmatek, and Lasermap Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the global airborne LiDAR market along with the current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities.

Key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market along with their impact analysis are explained in this study.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers that participate in this market to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.

Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentations:

By Component

Lasers

Inertial Navigation Systems

Cameras

GPS/GNSS Receivers

Micro-electromechanical Systems

By Application

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Exploration & Detection

Others

By End User

Defense & Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry & Agriculture

Transportation and Logistics

Mining Industry

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Market Players in Value Chain

Teledyne Technologies

Saab Group

Airborne Imaging

Leica Geosystems

Faro Technologies, Inc.

Flir Systems, Inc.

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Merrick & Company

Firmatek

Lasermap Inc.

Table of content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 6: AIRBORNE LIDAR MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Civil Engineering

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Forestry & Agriculture

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Transportation

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Archaeology

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. Mining Industry

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

