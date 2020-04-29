Albumin market Growth Overview 2019: Expanding Worldwide with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Baxter International, Inc, HiMedia Laboratories, MedxBio Pte. Ltd., Novozymes, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, And Others

Global Albumin Market value chain analysis helps to investigate major raw materials, major instrumentality, producing processes, client analysis and major Albumin distributors. It conjointly provides express data regarding fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and alternative vital market activities in recent years. The Albumin Research report conjointly covers an in depth description, a competitive situation, a good vary of market leaders and business ways adopted by competitors with their SWOT analysis. Knowledge on the buyer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance, historical analysis from 2012 to 2018, volume, revenue, YOY rate and CAGR forecast to 2026 are enclosed within the report. Albumin Industry Research report conjointly provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness, which is able to aid in understanding the market situation at macro and small level.

Market Analysis: Global Albumin Market

Global Albumin Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 791.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1214.32 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in production of immunoglobulins and the development of plant based albumin

In May 2017, Food and Drug Administration of China approved the clinical trials of human blood albumin that was produced from transgenic rice seeds.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Octapharma announced the grant of marketing authorization to its new fibrinogen concentrate product fibryga by Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic. It is used for the treatment of acquired and congenital fibrinogen deficiencies

In May 2015, Serendex Pharmaceutical initiated phase I trials of a drug candidate known as Molgradex that would help in treatment of rare pulmonary diseases. The drug candidate uses Novozymes’s recombinant human albumin, Recombumin, used for the effective delivery of the biologic to lungs.

Key Market Competitors: Global Albumin Market

Octapharma ,

CSL Behring LLC,

Baxter International, Inc,

HiMedia Laboratories,

MedxBio Pte. Ltd.,

Few of the major competitors currently working in the albumin market are Novozymes A/S., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, China Biologic Products Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biotest AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Celgene Corporation, Grifols, S.A., InVitria, , Albumin Therapeutics, LLC, . RayBiotech, Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences, Albumedix, among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Albumin Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Albumin Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Albumin Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Albumin Market

Global albumin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of albumin market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of albumins in research and development activities is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in the use of albumin for non-therapeutic applications is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Adverse reactions and unreasonable use of albumin is expected to restrain the market growth

Strict regulations by government authorities is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Albumin Market

By Type

Human Serum Albumin, Bovine Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin Application



Application

Drug Delivery, Therapeutics, Culture Media, Vaccine Ingredient, Others



Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



