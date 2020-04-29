Anorectal Manometry Systems Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2028

Anorectal manometry systems are adopted for evaluation of patients suffering from fecal incontinence, constipation or any other disorders related to lower gastrointestinal tract, which may involve anorectal sphincter. An anorectal manometry system measures the capability of the anal sphincter muscles to apply pressure in the rectum and also measures neural reflexes of anal sphincter that are desirable for common bowel movements. The anorectal manometry systems are considered as diagnostic instruments, not a type of intervention or treatment. Anorectal manometry systems exploit a balloon catheter in order to analyze nerve bundles and muscle contraction of the rectum. A small-sized catheter is attached to the computer to display and record the pressure applied by the rectum sphincter. Anorectal manometry testsare also used in pediatric patients to diagnose anal malformations or malfunctions such as incontinence and constipation.

Anorectal manometry systems are mainly used in diagnosing Hirschsprung disease, in which the colon (large intestine) is affected causing difficulty in passing stool. An enema is given prior to the anorectal manometry test, which usually takes 20–30 minutes. However, there is a certain level of risk associated with the use of anorectal manometry systems, which include allergies with latex, and moderate pain coupled with complexity concerns in handling the equipment. During the anorectal manometry procedure, a small balloon catheter is inserted into the rectum to analyze internal pressure and to access normal reflex pathways. The pressure of the anal sphincter is analyzed during each of these procedural cycles.

Anorectal Manometry Procedural Information

Rectum and anal areas are covered with specialized muscles that regulate appropriate bowel movement, and anorectal manometry systems measure the efficiency of anal sphincter muscles relaxation and contraction during the passing of stool. Anorectal manometry systems offer valuable insights in treating a patient suffering from constipation and fecal incontinence. Furthermore, weak rectum sphincter muscles with the low sensation of muscles is the prime reason for fecal incontinence. This can be overcome by using biofeedback techniques such as anorectal manometry systems and specific pelvic exercises to strengthen muscles and enhanced sensation.

Anorectal Manometry Systems Market Assessment by Distribution Channel

Factors Gardening the Growth of the Anorectal Manometry Systems Market

The growth of the global anorectal manometry systems market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence and incidence rates of fecal incontinence and constipation. Fecal incontinence is caused by various factors such as weak anal sphincter muscles and weak muscle sensation, whereas constipation is a result of slow movement in colon and also due to malfunctions that can cause functional obstruction in muscles. As exemplified by the estimates of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the prevalence of fecal continence (FI) in non-institutionalized adults is approximately 8.3% in the U.S. alone. Prevalence of FI is similar in men (7.7%) and women (8.9%). In addition, factors such as increasing elderly population on the global level, rising government initiatives, and rising patient pool population are also fueling the growth of the anorectal manometry market. However, high cost of the instrument, lack of skilled professionals, complexity of the instrument, and complex regulatory frameworks are the major obstacles for the growth of the anorectal manometry systems market.

Anorectal Manometry Systems in Hospitals

In terms of value, the hospitals end-use segment holds the largest share in the global anorectal manometry systems market as the number of patients admitted in critical care units is increasing, and these patients are more susceptible towards fecal incontinence. The diagnostic centers end-use segment holds the second large market share followed by specialty clinics.

Regional Market Outlook

The anorectal manometry systems market in North America is projected to have large share over the forecast period followed by Western Europe owing to the increasing elderly population and favorable reimbursement policies. In addition, healthcare infrastructure in these regions is highly advanced in terms of technology and treatment procedure, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the anorectal manometry systems market. The Asia-Pacific anorectal manometry systems market is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers to expand in Asian countries. The anorectal manometry systems market in China is projected to grow with a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of fecal incontinence, improving healthcare infrastructure, and implementation of healthcare reforms, whereas the market in Japan is mature owing to the dominance of domestic manufacturers. The anorectal manometry systems market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is expected to show sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to lack of skilled personnel, inadequate healthcare facility, and low disposable incomes.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global anorectal manometry systems market are Medtronic plc, Given Imaging Ltd., MD Solutions, MEDSPIRA, Albyn Medical Ltd., The Prometheus Group, LABORIE, Diversatek, Inc., Synectics Medical Limited, Medical Measurement Systems, Arndorfer Medical Specialties, Dentsleeve, Latitude, Mui Scientific, Sandhill Scientific, Sierra Scientific, and Arndorfer Medical Specialties. The anorectal manometry systems market is equipped with both domestic as well as international players.