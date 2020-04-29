Asia-Pacific Electric Car Market Business Analysis by Type, Technology, Voltage, Geography, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013–2025

The Asia-Pacific electric car market is dominated by China with Japan being a distant second. This is followed by South Korea and India. The overall share of electric cars in the total car sales in Asia-Pacific region is negligible. Small cars account for a significant share of electric cars market in Asia-Pacific due to low prices of these cars and cost sensitive buying behaviour of customers in this region.

The electric car market in Asia-Pacific is expected to show a significant growth over the next decade driven by government support, rising income levels and increasing environmental awareness. Current high price of electric car, underdeveloped infrastructure and uncertain political environment are some of the challenges for this market.

Rising environmental awareness and government support are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific electric cars market. Economies in this region are reducing their dependence on costly fossil fuel by promoting electric cars. For instance, India plans to replace all cars by electric ones by 2030. China is offering considerable subsidy on electric cars depending upon the battery size. Rising environmental awareness among people is also benefiting the sales of these cars in Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation

By Battery Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Car Type

Battery Electric Cars

Hybrid Cars

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Cars

By Battery Technology

Sealed Lead Acid

Li-io

Ni-MH

A considerable number of players are operating in the Asia-Pacific electric car market. These players can be broadly divided into two categories. The local Chinese players (such as BYD, BAIC and Dongfen) whose sales are mostly restricted to China and the global international companies (such as Nissan and General Motors) which are present in the many countries in the region including China. Due to the dominance of China in total sales, the local Chinese manufacturers together constitute a considerable share in the global sales.