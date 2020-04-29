Azamethiphos Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Azamethiphos market.

Global Azamethiphos Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Azamethiphos is an organ phosphorus pesticide, which works by interfering with the transmission of nerve impulses.

Scope of the Report:

It has been used in a spray form to control insects such as cockroaches and flies in buildings, warehouses and intensive farming installations. It has also been used in the UK (particularly in Scotland) in fish farming, to control external parasites such as sea lice on the Atlantic salmon.

The worldwide market for Azamethiphos is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Azamethiphos in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Europharma Scotland

Lodi UK

Abtonsmart Chemicals(Group)

Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals

