Back Therapy Kits Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Back therapy kits are the home used a medical device which is used for the pain management especially of the lower back. Back therapy kits is placed on the lower back of the human body and it is fixed with the help of the strap. Back therapy kits use TENS technology to pass on vibration to the body for the pain management. The vibration from the back therapy kits releases the muscles strain which is results the reduction in the back pain. The back pain patients are prescribed to take 15-20 session everyday with back therapy kits to manage their pain. Back therapy kits are also used by the sportsperson to relax their lower. To reduce the lower back pain due to muscle strain from exercise, back therapy kits are a very useful medical device. Back therapy kits are generally used at home and also at the rehabilitation centers.

Back Therapy Kits Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising prevalence of lower back is the primary factor driving the growth of back therapy kits market over the forecast period. The prevalence of lower back is rising exponentially due change in lifestyle of people which is ultimately responsible for the growth of back therapy kits market over the next decade. Also, the attention of the majority of people toward their personal health increases and not doing exercise on a daily basis has also increased the chances of lower back pain, resulting in the rising demand of back therapy kits. The increasing number of injuries to sportspersons and rising adoption of back therapy kits at a rehabilitation center also fueling the growth of back therapy kits market. The high cost of back therapy kits which could not be afforded by the majority of people in the under developing economies may deter the growth of the back therapy kits market to some extent. Also, the lack of awareness among the people about the positive results of back therapy kits may also hamper the growth of back therapy kits market.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8416



Back Therapy Kits Market: Segmentation

The global back therapy kits market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type back therapy kits market is segmented into following:

Strapped back therapy kits

Strapless back therapy kits

Based on connectivity back therapy kits market is segmented into following

Wired back therapy kits

Battery operated back therapy kits

Based on end user back therapy kits market is segmented into following:

Hospital

Orthopedic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Homecare Settings

Back Therapy Kits Market: Market Overview

The change in lifestyle which increases the incidences of lower back pain is responsible for the exponential growth of back therapy kits market over the forecast period. Lower back pain has become common health problem throughout the globe which is the major cause of disability and affecting the day today life of people. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of back pain range between 15-45% in the adult population worldwide. World Health Organization also estimates that the incidence of lower back pain is very much higher in population between the ages between 25-55. By product type, strapped back therapy kits is expected to gain major market share in back therapy kits market due to its high acceptability in the market. Strapless back therapy kits are the advance version of back therapy kits, hence it expected to gain more traction in the market over the forecast period. Among all end user back therapy kits are most widely used homecare settings which is then followed by rehabilitation centers.

Back Therapy Kits Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Back Therapy Kits market is classified into eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APECJ, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Back Therapy Kits market due to high healthcare spending in U.S. and Canada. After North America Back Therapy Kits market is then followed by Europe due to rising incidences of back pain in this region. APEC and China is the fastest growing region for global Back Therapy Kits market owing to the huge geriatric population this region. Middle East and Africa and Latin America region is expected to show delayed growth for Back Therapy Kits market due to lack of awareness among the people about the advance therapies for available in the market for pain management.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8416

Back Therapy Kits Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Back Therapy Kits market are Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Hocomo, Polar Products Inc., Tynor, Brooks Life Sciences, Alliance Spine, Amedica, Captiva Spine, Globus Medical and others.