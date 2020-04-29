Beer Market Expected To Boom In Near Future By Hitting $685,354 Million(CAGR of 1.8%) To 2025 

The global beer market was valued at $593,024 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $685,354 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019 to 2025. Beer is an alcoholic beverage, which dates to the early neolithic period, and is one of the oldest and the most consumed beverage in the world. The basic ingredients used in the preparation of beers are malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast. Moreover, herbs and fruits are also added as ingredients to add flavors to the beer.

The growth of the beer market is attributed to the changes in lifestyle and increase in disposable income of the consumers. In Asia-Pacific, the beer market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth owing to escalation of cultural exchange and adoption of western culture. Budweiser and Tiger beer are some of the leading beer brands sold in the Asia-Pacific region.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Currently, a lot of global players are investing in LAMEA. In line with this, in July 2017, Heineken N.V. has started a new brewery in Ivory Coast and expanded its operational activities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other developing economies such as Nigeria.

However, the market is expected to face turbulence, owing to several taxations and high excise duties imposed on imported products & alcohol content. In addition, growth in consciousness of consumers toward healthy lifestyle is also anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer by targeting the teetotalers is projected to increase its market base, which in turn would significantly boost the market growth.

The global beer market is segmented into type, category, packaging, production, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. According to category, it is classified into popular-priced, premium, and super premium. Based on packaging, it is divided into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Based on production, the market segmentation includes macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Key Players : Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.

*Kirin Holdings Company, Limited,Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.,Constellation Brands, Inc.,Thai Beverage Public Company Limited,Molson Coors Brewing Company,Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.

* Profiles of these players are not included in the report, but can be included on request.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities and capitalize on potential areas of the global beer industry.

In-depth coverage of the market including drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps professionals to improve understanding of the market dynamics.

The report offers a detailed study of the strategies adopted by key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market, and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Detailed analysis of the geographical segments elucidates the opportunities for market players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Malt

Others

By Category

Popular Price

Premium

Super Premium

By Packaging

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

By Production

Macro-brewery

Micro-brewery

Craft Brewery

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

