Bio-ceramics and Piezoceramics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type, Application and Top Players(CoorsTek Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, CeramTec GmbH) by 2024

The major growth driver identified in the bio-ceramics and piezoceramics market is the growing medical sector in the emerging countries and the use of these ceramics in electronic devices. There is a rise in the ageing population in some of the developing countries, leading to the rise in osteoarthritis. For the treatment of this condition, these ceramics are used in hip replacement and knee implants.

The bio-ceramics and piezoceramics market is segmented by material, application and region. On the basis of material, the market is categorized into bioactive ceramics, piezoceramics, bioinert ceramics, and bioresorbable ceramics. During the forecast period, the bio-inert ceramics is expected to contribute the major share in the market.

The global bio-ceramics and piezoceramics market is expected to grow at a stable rate during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in the applications such as orthopedic implants, diagnostic instruments, dental implants and others. Bio-ceramics and piezoceramics are used as biomaterials to fill in defects in tooth and bone, fractures, to replace diseased tissue, and to fix bone grafts.

Some of the major players operating in the global bio-ceramics and piezoceramics market are CoorsTek Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet holdings Inc., HC Starck GmbH, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Inc., and NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd

