Blood Flow Restriction Bands Market Segments and Key Trends 2018-2028

Blood flow restriction bands are devices which are used by the patients who have undergone surgery or any other condition which led to weakened physical strength of limbs to lift the body weight. The use of blood flow restriction bands for is evidence based approach for more benefit to patient with lesser intense physical activity. Blood flow restriction bands limits the blood flow through the veins but at the same time do not affect the blood flow through arteries. The blood flow restriction bands is tied along waist, or leg or arm depending on the part of body being affected more. These bands are often used for the blood flow restriction training to increase strength and size of limbs in the athletes as well as in rehabilitating patients. The training or physical activity with blood flow restriction bands as intense as 60% to 80% is equivalent to physical activity without blood flow restriction bands with same benefits.

Blood Flow Restriction Bands Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence arthritis as well as surgeries of limbs leading to weakened bone joints (cartilage around joints) and limbs expected to drive the growth of blood flow restriction bands market. The increasing trend of fitness and wellness along with the medical treatment for the better health outcome is further expected to drive the growth of market. The ability of blood flow restriction bands to work effectively without hindering the arterial blood supply expected to fuel the blood flow restriction bands market growth. Increasing incidence of spinal injuries due to accidents, trauma, etc. leading to partial paralysis are forcing healthcare professionals to provide patients with additional therapy (fitness/wellness) further expected to drive the growth of blood flow restriction bands market. However, low availability of trained professionals to guide the patients to use blood flow restriction bands effectively may impede the market. Comparatively lower adoption of blood flow restriction bands further hampering the market.

Blood Flow Restriction Bands Market: Segmentation

Blood flow restriction bands market is segmented based on the end user and region

By end user, blood flow restriction bands market is segmented as:

Rehabilitation Centers

Wellness and Fitness Centers

Homecare Settings

Blood Flow Restriction Bands Market: Overview

The increasing adoption of add on therapy for the speedy recovery of patients in rehabilitation is the major driving factor in the blood flow restriction bands market. By end user rehabilitation centers expected to dominate the blood flow restriction bands market due to higher patient footfall for the treatment. The manufacturers in the blood flow restriction bands are focusing on developing more comfortable bands with no or minimum interference with the blood flow. Blood flow restriction bands manufacturers are also focusing on manufacturing customizable and body site specific bands for better effectivity. Increasing participation of regional manufacturers in blood flow restriction bands market may increase the product penetration in the respective regions.

Blood Flow Restriction Bands Market: Regional Outlook

The global blood flow restriction bands market is dominated by the North America due to higher patient footfall in rehabilitation centers as well as widespread availability of trained physiotherapist. Europe blood flow restriction bands market is expected to be the second most lucrative due to increasing patient adoption. Asia-Pacific blood flow restriction bands is emerging market due to rapidly evolving healthcare in countries such as India and China where significant portion of world population resides. Latin America blood flow restriction bands is expected to be steadily growing market due increasing health wellness and fitness centers who work along with healthcare professionals. Middle East & Africa is least lucrative blood flow restriction bands market due to least adoption of market and lack of infrastructure in the region.

Blood Flow Restriction Bands Market: Key Players

The key market participants operating in the blood flow restriction bands are: Owens Recovery Science, Inc., EDGE Restriction System, The Occlusion Cuff, Graston Technique, and LLC. Zimmer Surgical, Inc., Dominion Medical Devices, LLC, Ulrich medical, Anetic Aid LLC and others