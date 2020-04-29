Business Report on Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Application, Region, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

The global automotive auto dimming mirror market is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing concerns for passenger safety, rise in production of passenger cars, and increasing demand for luxury features in passenger cars. The increasing number of road accidents across the world is a prime concern for passengers and drivers.

To reduce accidents, vehicle manufacturers are integrating different safety features in automotive mirrors. This integration of safety features in vehicles is expected to drive the automotive auto dimming mirror market during the forecast period. These mirrors significantly reduce the glare of light coming from the trailing vehicles, thereby increasing visibility and reducing driver’s fatigue.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive auto dimming mirror market is bifurcated into passenger car (PC) and light commercial vehicle (LCV). PC is expected to be the largest category during the forecast period, owing to its high demand coming in from emerging economies such as India and China.

The other leading players in the industry include Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec Group Holdings Limited, Ficosa International, S.A., MURAKAMI CORPORATION, Magna International Inc., ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD., and Konview Electronics Corporation Limited.

