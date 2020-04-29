Cable Glands Industry – Popular Trends & Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2023

The global cable glands market generated revenue of $1,667 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,513 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, i.e. from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the armored segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

A cable gland, also known as sealing glands or strain reliefs, allow the facilitation of barrier penetration while simultaneously offering sealing protection. They can be utilized with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables. Cable gland might be utilized on a wide range of electrical power, control, instrumentation, information, and broadcast communications links. Factors such as upgradation and renewal of existing networks, owing to government regulations, surge in the construction industry among developing countries, rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the rise in population, and also a surge in real estates will help in the growth of the market in the near future.

The global cable glands market is segmented based on type into industrial & hazardous. The market is also divided by cable type into armored and unarmored. The market is further categorized by different material, which includes brass, nylon/plastic, stainless steel, and others; and by end user into oil & gas, mining, aerospace, manufacturing & processing, chemical, and others; and analyzed across four geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cable glands market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Industrial

Hazardous Increased Safety Flameproof EMC Others



By Cable Type

Armored

Unarmored

By Material

Brass

Stainless steel

Plastic/Nylon

Others

By End User

Oil & Gas

Mining

Aerospace

Manufacturing & Processing

Chemical

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



KEY PLAYERS:

AMPHENOL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS GROUP

BARTEC FEAM

CMP PRODUCTS

COPPER CROUSE-HINDS

CORTEM GROUP

ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC

JACOB GMBH

METAL CRAFT INDUSTRIES

SEALCON LLC

WAROM GROUP

WISKA

WEIDMÜLLER INTERFACE GMBH & CO. KG

AGRO AG

HUMMEL AG.

Table of content: CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION 1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION 1.2. KEY BENEFITS 1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS 1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 1.4.1. Secondary research 1.4.2. Primary research 1.4.3. Analyst tools & models CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2.1. GLOBAL CABLE GLANDS MARKET SNAPSHOT 2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW 3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE 3.2. KEY FINDINGS 3.2.1. Top impacting factors 3.2.2. Top investment pockets 3.2.3. Top winning strategies 3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL 3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016 3.5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 3.5.1. Manufacturers 3.5.2. Retail 3.5.3. Online portals 3.5.4. End users 3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS 3.6.1. Drivers 3.6.1.1. Government initiatives supporting regional connectivity 3.6.1.2. Growth in automation sector 3.6.2. Restraint 3.6.2.1. Volatile nature of raw material prices 3.6.3. Opportunities 3.6.3.1. Investment in emerging markets 3.6.3.2. Increase in number of data centers 3.7. PRICING ANALYSIS, BY REGION CHAPTER 4 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY TYPE 4.1. INTRODUCTION 4.1.1. Market size and forecast 4.2. INDUSTRIAL 4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities 4.2.2. Market size and forecast 4.3. HAZARDOUS 4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities 4.3.2. Market size and forecast 4.3.2.1. Increased safety 4.3.2.2. Flameproof 4.3.2.3. EMC cable glands 4.3.2.4. Others CHAPTER 5 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY CABLE TYPE 5.1. INTRODUCTION 5.1.1. Market size and forecast 5.2. ARMORED 5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities 5.2.2. Market size and forecast 5.3. UNARMORED 5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities 5.3.2. Market size and forecast

