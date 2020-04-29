Capnography Equipment Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By Nihon Kohden, Medtronic, Smiths Group plc, Masimo, Diamedica (UK) Ltd, Shenzhen Chicksourcing, Comen Medical, Edan Instruments Inc, Nonin Medical, Inc, Drägerwerk AG & Co And Others

Global Capnography Equipment market report comprises of detailed explanation of the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments and market trends. The above-mentioned report provides the levels and revenue of the CAGR for the historical year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the Capnography Equipment market between 2018 and 2025.

Getting data regarding competitive landscape is a great gain of this market document. Consequently, the actions or actions of most important market game enthusiasts and brands are analyzed within the Capnography Equipment Research Report. It provides data on all recent developments, launches of products, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the various key market dominant players and brands. These key players ‘ company profiles are provided in this report. In the 2018-2025 forecast period, the market will touch new heights. This Capnography Equipment report lays down all the restrictions and drivers for the market derived from SWOT analysis.

Key Market Competitors: Global Capnography Equipment Market

Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, Smiths Group plc, and Masimo, Diamedica (UK) Limited, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Edan Instruments Inc., Nonin., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, Infinium Medical, Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd., Zoll Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Schiller, Criticare Technologies, Hill-Rom Holdings, Infinium Medical, Axetris Ag.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Capnography Equipment Market

In June 2017, IntelliVue X3 is launched by Koninklijke Philips N.V in Europe. It is designed for uninterrupted monitoring during in-hospital transport and bedside of critical patients. X3 works like a multi-measurement module and provides a scalable set of measurementswhich includes ECG parameters,in-built carbon dioxide (capnography), and dual invasive pressure,When this device is connected to an IntelliVue bedside monitor. In February 2017, Masimo Corporation launched NomoLine capnography sampling lines, which was made available in more than 40 configurations of airway adapter sets and cannulas which can be used in various clinical scenarios..

In 2012, Oridion has been acquired by Covidien so that there will be expansion of capnography segment, which resulted in the increase in sales of this segment. Also Covidien launched a product named as Capnostream 20p which helps in making the product portfolio stronger.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Capnography Equipment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Capnography Equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Capnography Equipment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analysis: Global Capnography Equipment Market

Global Capnography Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 297.10 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 425.75 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry and the evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.

Competitive Analysis: Global Capnography Equipment Market

The global capnography equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capnography equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary embolism, and asthma that require intensive respiratory monitoring) and synergistic effects of obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking, are anticipated to increase.

Development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices

Clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry

The evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.

Market Restraints:

High cost of capnography equipment is acting as a major restraint for the market.

Lack of skilled professional

Segmentation: Global Capnography Equipment Market

By Product

Based on Parameter: Multiparameter, Standalone Based on Portability: Handheld, Conventional



By Technology

Main Stream, Side Stream, Micro Stream



By Application

Cardiac Care, Trauma and Emergency Care, Respiratory Monitoring



By End-User

Hospitals, Ambulatory & surgical centers, Clinics



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



