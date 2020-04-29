Capsule Hotels Market Overview, Development Opportunities Analysis & Present Situation Analysis 2019-2023

Research Study on “Global Capsule Hotels Market 2023” includes an expository portrayal of the worldwide Capsule Hotels administration showcase examination alongside current patterns and future estimations to delineate the up and coming speculation pockets. Study also includes market share of key vendors and Capsule Hotels market trends.

A Capsule Hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “rooms” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels.

Japan is the largest market with a market share of 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016 with a decrease of 3.18%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia regions.

The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company’ expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Capsule Hotels will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 210 million by 2023, from US$ 160 million in 2017.

This Report Discusses The Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges And The Risks Faced By Key Players And The Market As A Whole.

Market Shares And Growth Opportunities Of Capsule Hotels Market By Product Type, Application, Key Companies And Key Regions.

Segmentation:

Global Capsule Hotels Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Report Also Presents The Market Competition Landscape And A Corresponding Detailed Analysis Of The Major Players In The Market. The Key Players Covered In This Report:

The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo

Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel

ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel

Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel

Oak Hostel Fuji

Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

Capsule Value Kanda

Nine Hours Shinjuku-North

Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel

Capsule Inn Kamata

Vintage Inn

Wink Hotel

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

