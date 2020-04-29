Cholera Vaccine Market By Product (Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus, And Others) And End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research & Academic Laboratories, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Cholera Vaccine Market Overview: The global cholera vaccine market generated $65 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $207 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025. Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that causes rapidly dehydrating diarrheal disease, which is caused by toxigenic serogroups of the bacterium Vibrio cholera. The disease is closely associated with poverty, poor sanitation, and lack of clean drinking water. Historically, devastating outbreaks of cholera resulted in millions of cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths. Currently, cholera remains an important public health problem in many countries, occurring as an endemic disease in some regions and causing major epidemics in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The vaccine is used to control cholera and is mainly recommended for travelers and the people living in cholera-affected region.

