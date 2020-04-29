Cloud GIS Market — Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecasts, 2019-2025

Research Study on “Global Cloud GIS Market 2023” includes an expository portrayal of the worldwide Cloud GIS administration showcase examination alongside current patterns and future estimations to delineate the up and coming speculation pockets. Study also includes market share of key vendors and Cloud GIS market trends.

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment. The rise of Cloud Computing is making notable change in various areas of information technology. GIS technology users are one of the first customers to explore the cloud-based applications and its benefits. Users take the advantage of sharing spatial data and applications using the cloud. Therefore massive spatial data storages fit into cloud instead of transferring the data via the network.

Over the next five years, Cloud GIS will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1440 million by 2023, from US$ 660 million in 2017.

Segmentation by Product Type:

SaaS

PaaS

Segmentation by Application:

Government

Enterprises

Global Cloud GIS Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Crber

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

GIS Cloud

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 is to Scope of Cloud GIS Market, Research Objectives, and Currency Considered

Chapter 2 is about Scope of Cloud GIS Industry Executive Summary, Market Size of Cloud GIS 2013-2023

Chapter 3 Analysis of Cloud GIS by its Key Players, Vendor & Suppliers

Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 Shows Cloud GIS Growth by Regions followed by Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9 is Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends of Cloud GIS

Chapter 10 is Global Cloud GIS Market Forecast from 2018-2023

Chapter 11 is Cloud GIS Market Growth & Analysis by Key Players

Chapter 12 and Last Chapter is About Research Findings and Conclusion

