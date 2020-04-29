Combustion Analyzer Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

Commercial and industrial gas analyzer that is a valuable tool designed for emissions monitoring and maintenance and tuning of combustion processes including boilers, burners, gas and diesel engines, turbines, furnaces, kilns, heaters, and laboratory analysis.

Stationary combustion flue gas analyzers measure the gases flowing out of large industrial boilers and furnaces to improve combustion efficiency.

Combustion analyzers have been designed to test combustion efficiency of boiler, heaters and furnaces. Combustion analyzer use ranges from residential through commercial to industrial.

This report focuses on the Combustion Analyzer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of Combustion Analyzer is in the decreasing trend, from 2210 USD/Unit in 2013 to 2043 USD/Unit in 2017.

The classification of Combustion Analyzer includes Portable, Stationary, and the proportion of Portable in 2017 is about 58.18%.

Combustion Analyzer is widely used in Residential, Commercial, Industrial emissions. The most proportion of Combustion Analyzer is Industrial emissions and in 2017 with 45.83% market share. The trend of Industrial emissions is stable.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29.08% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.44%.

Market competition is not intense. AMETEK Process Instruments, Emerson Electric, Dragerwerk, ABB Measurement & Analytics, General Electric, TESTO, Bacharach are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Combustion Analyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 1330 million US$ in 2023, from 1000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers AMETEK Process Instruments, Emerson Electric, Dragerwerk, ABB Measurement & Analytics, General Electric, TESTO, Bacharach, M&C TechGroup Gentics GmbH, Fuji Electric, Kane International, TECORA, ENOTEC, Seitron, KIMO Instruments, WOHLER, Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronic, CODEL International Ltd, UEI TEST INSTRUMENTS, Dwyer Instruments, MRU Instruments, Nova Analytical Systems, Shanghai Encel Instruments Co.,LTD, Eurotron Instruments, Adev

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable Combustion Analyzer

Stationary Combustion Analyzer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Combustion Analyzer market.

Chapter 1, to describe Combustion Analyzer Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Combustion Analyzer, with sales, revenue, and price of Combustion Analyzer, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Combustion Analyzer, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Combustion Analyzer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Combustion Analyzer sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Combustion Analyzer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Portable Combustion Analyzer

1.2.2 Stationary Combustion Analyzer

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AMETEK Process Instruments

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Combustion Analyzer Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AMETEK Process Instruments Combustion Analyzer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Emerson Electric

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Combustion Analyzer Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

