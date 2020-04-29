Connected Logistics Market Size to Register USD $27,722 million During the Period 2017 – 2023

A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes. The global Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Connected Logistics market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the Connected Logistics market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Devices

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

BY Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Arica



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies operating in the global market. The report highlights the key strategies of top market players such as SAP, ThingWorx, SecureRF, Oracle, Zebra, Technologies, GT Nexus, IBM, Cisco System, Inc., Eurotech S.P.A., AT&T Inc..

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefit

1.3 Key market segment

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO prospective

2.2 Market beyond: what to expect by 2023

2.2.1 Moderate growth scenario

2.2.2 Rapid growth scenario

2.2.3 Diminishing growth scenario

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. SAP

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. THINGWORX

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Product portfolio

7.2.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. AT&T INC.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Operating business segments

7.3.3. Business performance

7.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. SECURERF

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Operating business segments

7.5.3. Business performance

7.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Operating business segments

7.6.3. Business performance

7.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Operating business segments

7.7.3. Business performance

7.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. GT NEXUS

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Operating business segments

7.8.3. Business performance

7.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. EUROTECH S.P.A.

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Product portfolio

7.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. ORACLE

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Business performance

7.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

