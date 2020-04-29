Connected Vending Machines Market Overview, Market Shares, Growth Opportunities, Major Companies & Analysis by Key Region 2023

Research Study on “Global Connected Vending Machines Market 2023” includes an expository portrayal of the worldwide Connected Vending Machines administration showcase examination alongside current patterns and future estimations to delineate the up and coming speculation pockets. Study also includes market share of key vendors and Connected Vending Machines market trends.

CONNECTED VENDING MACHINE is a machine that dispenses items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, and lottery tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. The first modern vending machines were developed in England in the early 20th century and dispensed postcards. Connected vending machine is the contactless payment-enabled vending machines that support both online payment and site payment. It can also calculate the amount of the sold products and send messages automatically when the products are going to be sold out.

The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available already two decades ago. It has still taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The market has nevertheless gained momentum in recent years as more and more vending operators have started to deploy cashless payment systems and vending telemetry solutions at a larger scale. Demand for cashless payments is currently the main market driver. However, vending telemetry is forecasted to have a more transformational effect on the industry in the future as these solutions enable vending operators to substantially improve their operational efficiency. The global installed base of connected vending machines grew by 16.22 percent to over 140 thousand units in 2014. The vending machine industry is undergoing a digital transformation as it seeks to embrace the growing trend toward Internet-connected devices to attract and engage more customers. Adding ‘intelligence’ to vending machines provides a more personal, interactive and fun experience for consumers while allowing brands and operators to use cloud services and data analytics, leading to reduced operating costs and the establishment of new innovative business models within the vending sector.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Connected Vending Machines will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Get PDF Sample Copy on “Global Connected Vending Machines Market 2023” @: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/128445

This Study Considers the Connected Vending Machines Value and Volume Generated from the Sales of the Following Segments:

Global Connected Vending Machines Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Bevarage ,Commodity, Food, Other

Global Connected Vending Machines Market Segmentation by Application:

Airport, Railway Station, School, Business Center, Other

The Report also Presents the Market Competition Landscape and a Corresponding Detailed Analysis of the Major Players in the Market. The Key Players Covered in this Report:

Fuji Electric , Azkoyen Group, Crane, Jofemar, Westomatic, Seaga, N&W Global Vending, Deutsche Wurlitzer, Automated Merchandising Systems, Sielaff, Bianchi Vending Group, Royal Vendors, FAS International, SandenVendo, Fushi Bingshan, TCN Vending Machine,Fuhong Vending, Kimma

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Access Full Report @: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/2018-2023-global-connected-vending-machines-consumption-market-report

Research Objectives of Global Connected Vending Machines Market:

To Study and Analyze the Global Connected Vending Machines Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application

To understand the structure of Connected Vending Machines Market by identifying its various sub segments

Focuses on the key Global Connected Vending Machines players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To Analyze the Connected Vending Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To Share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

Get More Information on “Global Connected Vending Machines Market” @: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/128445

If you have Any Special Requirements, Please let us Know and We Will Offer You the Report as You Want.

Other Trending Report from Analytical Research Cognizance:

https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=44658

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com