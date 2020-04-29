Coupling Agent Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By Wacker, Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co.Ltd, Momentive, Nanjing Leading Chemical Co., Ltd, DowDuPont, Gelest, Evonik, Shin-Etsu, Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co,ltd, Advanced Polymer Inc., General Silicones Co., Ltd., And Others

Global Coupling Agent Market Study incorporates the showcase modules ‘ improvement conditions and definition. The worldwide advertise is classified by sort, sort of item, sort of fabric, application, vertical application and end-use. The showcase was categorized in terms of introduction within additional piece. This factual study inquiries about report moreover notices the introduction fragments of the worldwide showcase. The report looks at the inescapable Global Coupling Agent Market Industry Analysis advertise in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a territorial basis. A number of inquire about tools have been utilized to supply a exact understanding of this showcase, such as Porter’s five powers examination and SWOT examination. Global Coupling Agent Market Research Report highlights noteworthy advertise development patterns and flow, counting restrictions, drivers and openings. Coupling Agent Market Research Report gives information on the technological progresses that are likely to happen within the coming time or are as of now taking put.

Market Analysis: Global Coupling Agent Market

Global coupling agent market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 517.91 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 678.83 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the automobile industry and increased amounts of applications from the healthcare industry.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Evonik Industries AG announced that they are expanding the production capacity of their silica production at the Adapazari plant situated in Turkey. The expansion will increase the capacity by 40000 metric tons.

In May 2017, GELEST INC. announced the launch of “SIVATE E610” company’s enhanced amine functional silane capable of improved performance characteristics. The product, an enhanced amine silane is marketed for usage as an adhesive primer for metallic and siliceous substrates.

Key Market Competitors: Global Coupling Agent Market

Wacker Chemie AG, Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co.Ltd, Momentive, Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., DowDuPont, GELEST INC., Evonik Industries AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., NANJING UNION SILICON CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Advanced Polymer Inc., GB SILICONES CO.LTD., China National Bluestar (Group) CoLtd., KPL International Limited, Anhui Herrman Impex Co. Ltd, Hungpai Chemistry Co. Ltd. and JNC Corporation.

Global coupling agent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coupling agent market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the automobile industry increasing the demand for the product

Rise in applications from the various end-users and rise in demand from the healthcare industry

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the usage of environmental friendly and non-hazardous products is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Coupling Agent Market

By Application

Adhesives & Sealants, Rubber & Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Fiber Treatment ,Others



By Type

Epoxy Silane Coupling Agent, Vinyl Silane Coupling Agent, Sulfur Silane Coupling Agent, Amino Silane Coupling Agent, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



