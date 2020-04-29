Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market: North America Accounted for the Largest Share

With the emergence of resorbable implants, craniomaxillofacial implants are undergoing rapid technological advancement in order to establish an effective treatment platform for facial reconstruction and augmentation. Factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing demand for customized craniomaxillofacial implants, and rising number of road accidents are driving the growth of the global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market. Furthermore, increasing number of national craniomaxillofacial surgery centers globally that is playing a crucial role in augmenting public awareness about craniomaxillofacial implants and surgery, is another key factor anticipated to support the growth of the craniomaxillofacial implants market. However high cost of the craniomaxillofacial surgery, and lack of appropriate health insurance schemes in developing nations is anticipated to pull back the growth of craniomaxillofacial implants market.

Based on location, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market has been segmented into internal and external fixators. The internal fixator segment accounted for the largest share of the craniomaxillofacial implants market in terms of revenue in 2013. Lesser infection rates, lower incidence of improper healing and stable nature of internal fixators are the major factors attributed to the leading position of the segment. The internal fixator segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to improvements in the metallurgical formulation of internal fixators, which have in turn increased their corrosion resistance.

The composition segment in the craniomaxillofacial implants market has been categorized into calcium ceramics, metals and alloys, polymers, and biologic materials. Metals and alloys was witnessed as the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2013. The dominance of metals and alloys was majorly witnessed due to improved strength to weight ratio, and better biocompatibility and osseointegration property of metallic craniomaxillofacial implants. However, the biologic material segment is expected to foresee fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2014 to 2022 due to flexible and resorbable nature of the material, which readily takes any anatomical shape as per the requirement. Furthermore, craniomaxillofacial implants made from biologic material are non-toxic in nature with no inflammatory response, hence accelerating the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4861

For the research study, the craniomaxillofacial implants market on the basis of implant nature has been segmented into non-resorbable and resorbable fixators. The non-resorbable fixator segment accounted for the largest share in 2013 due to wide commercial availability and compatibility with the facial tissues. On the other hand, resorbable fixator segment is estimated to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The resorbable fixator gets reabsorbed in the tissue and hence, eliminates the need for repetitive surgical interventions, thereby boosting the growth of this fixator type.

Based on various product types, the craniomaxillofacial implants market has been segmented into plate and screw fixator systems, bone graft substitutes, distraction systems, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) replacement devices. Plate and screw fixator system held the largest share of the global craniomaxillofacial implants market in 2013. Plate and screw fixators system provide minimum damage to bones and tissues, hence is considered as the most reliable method for the internal fixation of facial and cranial bones. On the other hand, distraction systems are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing jaw deformities resulting from road accidents and genetic problems. The market for distraction systems would show swift growth as these devices result in superior jaw reconstruction which are unavailable with other standard techniques.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the global craniomaxillofacial implants market in 2013. Factors attributed to the dominant position of North America in craniomaxillofacial implants market were high prevalence of facial injuries and with acceptance of technologically advanced craniomaxillofacial implants. According to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, craniomaxillofacial injuries account for over 150,000 deaths every year in the U.S. alone. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Fastest growth rate in this region is anticipated to emerge due to high prevalence of hereditary facial abnormalities, presence of large base of geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure. According to the latest report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), with over 130,000 deaths per year, India has currently has the worst road accident rate in Asia Pacific. Hence, rising rate of road accidents per year in Asian countries is also projected to increase the demand of craniomaxillofacial implants.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4861

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous established as well as emerging players. The prominent companies operating in the craniomaxillofacial implants market includes DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Biomet, Inc., KLS Martin LP, OsteoMed, Anatomics Pty. Ltd., BIOPORE Surgical Implants, Matrix Surgical USA, Medical Vision Australia Holdings, Poriferous, LLC, General Implants GmbH, Osteotec Ltd., Rebstock Instruments GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis AG, Medtronic, Inc. and others.