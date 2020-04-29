Dental Electrosurgical Units Market Emerging Trends and Overview Forecast 2018 – 2026 With Top Companies

Electrosurgery involves passing high-frequency waveforms through the soft tissues of the body to achieve controllable clinical effects. Passage of radio frequency energy through dental tissues converts the electromagnetic energy generated in the cells to thermal energy which achieves tissue cutting or coagulation. An electrosurgical unit is a device that comprises various electrodes and other accessories to generate electric current. It is most commonly used in periodontal therapy. Electrosurgical units are routinely used by dentists and are preferred over traditional laser therapy for tissue cutting owing to speed and efficiency. The waveforms produce remarkable tissue separation in the dental area, with little or no hemostasis.

Low cost of dental electrosurgical units as compared to lasers, rapid mode of action, and availability of various electrodes and waveforms for a number of oral surgical procedures are projected to propel the growth of the global dental electrosurgical units market from 2018 to 2026. However, loss of implant osseointegration occurring in patients with dental implants and possibility of overcutting of tissues are projected to restrain the global dental electrosurgical units market during the forecast period.

The global dental electrosurgical units market can be segmented based on technology, product type, waveform type, end-user, and application. In terms of technology, the global market can be bifurcated into unipolar and bipolar systems. The bipolar systems segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017. This is attributed to the lower voltage and lesser energy required for bipolar systems, and reduced risk of patient burns associated with its use. However, effectiveness and versatility of unipolar electrosurgical instruments are expected to propel the segment at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on waveform type, the global dental electrosurgical units market can be categorized into fully rectified waveform, partially rectified waveform, fulguration waveform, lateral heat, and others. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into current generator unit, electrodes, and accessories.

The electrodes segment can be divided into active electrodes and passive electrodes. Various active electrodes are available in the market including single-wired electrodes, loop electrodes, and heavy (bulky) electrodes. In terms of revenue, the electrodes segment held the largest market share in 2017, owing to the emergence of local & regional manufacturers of electrodes. The active electrodes sub-segment dominated the electrodes segment in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized (dental) clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, attributed to the availability of well-qualified dental professionals in multispecialty hospitals and improved reimbursement policies. However, rise in surgical procedures for dental soft tissue owing to rise in prevalence of periodontal diseases across the globe is likely to boost the growth of the clinics segment from 2018 to 2026. Applications of dental electrosurgical units are tissue cutting, tissue coagulation, and others. The tissue cutting segment is expected to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026, due to painless therapy and introduction of electrodes with modified tips for precise and narrow cuts.

Geographically, the global dental electrosurgical units market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, attributed to rise in adoption of technological advancements in dental care and strategic presence of key manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market in terms of revenue by 2026. However, improved distribution of dental electrosurgical units in the developing countries in Asia Pacific and rise in preference for cost-effective electrosurgical procedures over laser surgeries by price-sensitive population in India and China are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global dental electrosurgical units market are Dentalaire International, Parkell, Inc., ALSA apparecchi medicali s.r.l., BonART Ltd., Stryker, BMS Dental, COLTENE Group, Ellman International, Inc., and Henry Schein, Inc., among others.

