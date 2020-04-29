DevOps Platform Market 2019 Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecast by 2024; Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible), Atlassian, Saltstack, CA Technologies, Rackspace, XebiaLabs, VersionOne, Cisco, CollabNet, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Spirent Communications plc, Vmware, DBmaestro

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global DevOps Platform Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 134 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

The DevOps Platform industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat (Ansible) and Atlassian among others.

DevOps has fundamentally changed the way an IT organization works and how it gets things done. Since its inception in 2009, DevOps (coined as the “new Cloud” by market) has been adopted at a rapid pace, evolving from a niche concept to an integral part of enterprise IT strategy. This fast pace in adoption was mainly due to the immediate value realization that DevOps helps business to build better-quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.

Today, the DevOps trend not only goes beyond technology implementation and management but also focuses on a positive organizational change brought across its processes, cultural shift, and security and compliance aspects of the DevOps platform.

Over the next 5 years, the DevOps market looks very positive, with many sources forecasting double-digit growth and a higher adoption rate as larger enterprises begin to understand the benefits DevOps can bring in terms of cost reduction and agility.

According to this study, over the next five years the DevOps Platform market will register a 15.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5360 million by 2024, from US$ 2590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in DevOps Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of DevOps Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the DevOps Platform value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/556368

This report studies the global DevOps Platform market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global DevOps Platform players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat (Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of DevOps Platform in each application, can be divided into

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-DevOps-Platform-Market-Growth-Status-and-Outlook-2019-2024.html

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global DevOps Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of DevOps Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DevOps Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DevOps Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of DevOps Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/556368

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook