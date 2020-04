Diabetic Footwear Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Material used and Applications

The global diabetic footwear market is projected to reach $9,904 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025. Diabetic footwear is also known as extra depth shoes. These are therapeutic shoes which help improve and maintain the foot health by reducing the damage caused by skin breakdown of patients suffering from diabetes and are diagnosed from foot deformities. The key aspect of diabetic footwear is to prevent foot injuries from frequent mobility with the help of a removable shoe inert and insole, which are made up of stretchable material for adjustability and customization.

The growth of the diabetic footwear market is influenced by the rise in prevalence of various forms of diabetes, which results in huge expenditure toward the diabetes treatment, escalating population in the developing countries, and the rise in per capita income of individuals. However, lack of awareness in the general population in regards to the use of diabetic footwear and counselling for proper foot care is expected to restrain the growth of the global diabetics footwear market.

Production and availability of innovative and new diabetic shoes in the U.S. are the factors that strengthen the growth of the North America diabetic footwear market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in emerging countries, such as China and India is expected to increase the demand for diabetic shoes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The market is segmented based on distribution channel, end user, type, and region. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into online platform, specialty store, footwear store, and others. Based on end users, it is bifurcated into women and men. The women and men subsegments are further bifurcated into diabetic footwear for women and diabetic footwear for men. Based on type of footwear it is divided into shoes, sandals, and slippers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa).

The online platform is expected to gain huge market share, owing to the increase in penetration in terms of internet & smart phones and the growth of the e-commerce industry. Key players profiled in the report include Podartis Srl (Italy), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.), Orthofeet Inc. (U.S.), Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.), I-Runner (U.S.), Pilgrim shoes (U.S.), Finn Comfort (U.S.), and Drew Shoes (U.S.).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the diabetic footwear market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of diabetic footwear.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Diabetic Footwear Key Market Segments:

By Distribution Channel

Online Platforms

Specialty Stores

Footwear Stores

Others

By End User

Men Shoe Sandal Slipper

Women Shoe Sandal Slipper



By Type

Shoe

Sandal

Slipper

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East South Africa



Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 8: RELATED INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

8.1. Diabetes management market

8.1.1. Executive Summary

8.2. World top 10 diabetes care devices market

8.2.1. Executive Summary

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. AETREX WORLDWIDE, INC.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. DJO GLOBAL

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. DR. ZEN

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.4. DREW SHOE CORPORATION

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. FINN COMFORT

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. I-RUNNER

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. ORTHOFEET INC.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. PILGRIM SHOES

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. PODARTIS

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. PROPET USA INC.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

